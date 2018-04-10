LG G7 has been appearing in rumours more often, now that the smartphone is expected to come to the market soon. An earlier report suggested that the smartphone is to come with an iPhone X-like notch, a feature that has become common to most of the Android smartphones arriving this year. The phone is also expected to come with an advanced iris scanner that will not use an independent infrared sensor.

The images reported by AndroidHeadlines reaffirms that the smartphone comes with an iPhone X-like notch on the top of the display. The smartphone is called as "LG G7 ThinQ" instead of just LG G7. The report mentions that the LG G7 ThinQ is expected to come in five colour variants including Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, Moroccan Blue, Moroccan Blue (Matte) and Raspberry Rose colours. The smartphone will be officially launched on 2 May in New York and on 3 May in South Korea (Seoul).

Leaked images of the smartphone show a full screen display on the front with a narrow bezel at the bottom of the screen. The dual-camera setup on the rear side is vertically aligned and an LED flash lies on the left side of the camera. The fingerprint sensor lies below the vertically aligned dual-camera setup. Other report mention that the smartphone will come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB or 64 GB of internal storage. It will feature 16 MP and 8 MP sensors on rear side of the smartphone.

A hands on video of the LG G7 was also spotted at MWC 2018.