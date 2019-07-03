Wednesday, July 03, 2019Back to
LG G8S ThinQ to be available in select markets by the end of July: All you need to know

LG G8S ThinQ comes with a Hand ID feature that scans your palm to unlock the device.

tech2 News StaffJul 03, 2019 16:27:58 IST

LG announced its LG G8s ThinQ at the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona, in February this year. This smartphone will hit the shelves around the globe starting the end of this month (July). LG G8S is known for its unique feature of Hand ID which with the help of Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor technology detects the hand movement when you hover it above the face of the device. A 3D sensor present in the phone scans the unique circulatory and hand patterns and unlocks the device.

The LG G8s ThinQ is priced at €769 ( Rs 59,800) and will be available in select markets that include Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East and so on.

Image: LG

(Also read: LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro announced in India with prices starting from Rs 8,999)

LG G8s ThinQ specifications

Coming to the specs, LG G8s ThinQ comes with a 6.2-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,248 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 chipset and runs on Android Pie 9.0. It also has a fingerprint sensor at the back panel that is to be used to unlock the device. In terms of camera, the smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera. This rear camera setup includes a primary shooter of 12 MP, a 13 MP wide-angle sensor and a telephoto lens of 12 MP. On the front, it has a selfie camera of 8 MP coupled with the ToF Z camera that enables the Hand ID feature.

Image: LG

Image: LG

Available in three colour varaiants—Mirror Black, Mirror Teal, and Mirror White, LG G8s ThinQ comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is packed with a 3,550 mAh battery that supports 3.0 Quick Charge.

