LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro announced in India with prices starting from Rs 8,999

The devices have been launched at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the LG W10 and Rs 9,999 for the W30.

tech2 News StaffJun 26, 2019 13:00:01 IST

LG has announced a new smartphone series in India called the W-series and under this moniker, the company has launched three new smartphones called the is the LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro. The devices have been launched at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the W10 and Rs 9,999 for the W30. The price of the W30 Pro has not been revealed as of yet, but both the W10 and W30 will start selling from 3 July exclusively on Amazon.

LG W30 colour variants.

LG W10 Specs

Coming now to the specs of the device, the LG W10 happens to have a 6.19-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a notch resembling that of an iPhone X. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and comes with a single 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant.

Camera-wise the LG W10 happens to have a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP + 5 MP sensors and a 8 MP front camera. Powering the device is a 4,000 mAh battery and the device runs on Android 9.0 Pie. You get a face unlock feature as well on the phone and there is also a physical fingerprint sensor. The device is available in Tulip Purple, Grey and Smokey Grey colour options.

LG W30 and W30 Pro Specs

The LG W30 and W30 Pro have a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a drop-notch which houses the front-facing camera on the device. The W30 has the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset while the W30 Pro has the Snapdragon 632 chipset. The latter has a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant while the former has 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant.

LG W-series.

LG W-series.

In terms of optics, the W30 and W30 Pro both have triple-cameras at the back with 12 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP sensors for the former and 13 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP for the latter. Both devices also have a 4,000 mAh battery, face unlock feature and a physical fingerprint sensor. The W30 will be available in Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey and Aurora Green colours. The W30 Pro colours are yet to be announced.

