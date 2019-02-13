tech2 News Staff

LG has confirmed that its next flagship phone will be the LG G8 ThinQ but as of right now we don't have a very clear idea on what the phone might look like. However, the wait is now over as reliable tipster Evan Blass has shared some photos of the phone which show the device in all its glory.

In his photos, we can see that the LG G8 ThinQ does not have too many differences from the LG G7 ThinQ released last year. On the front, we see the same notch which houses the earpiece and the front-facing camera. The back of the phone has the fingerprint sensor and a dual-camera setup with flash, just like the G7, however, the orientation of the G8's dual camera is horizontal rather than vertical on the G7.

LG G8 ThinQ pic.twitter.com/ytPzOP3Rlo — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 12, 2019

On the bottom we see a USB type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, making LG one of the last remaining major smartphone makers to include the jack in its phones. The G7 ThinQ also had DTS:X 7.1 and LDAC support for great audio quality, and we are sure to see the same implementation on the G8. The sides of the phone show volume controls and a power button. However, since these are just renders we advise you to take these pictures with a grain of salt.

The LG G8 might have a 6.1-inch display in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Also, the G8 ThinQ might be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC. We will see more about the device when it launches at MWC 2019.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.