Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LG G8 ThinQ renders leaked showing largely unchanged design from G7 ThinQ

LG G8 ThinQ does not have too many differences from the LG G7 ThinQ released last year.

tech2 News Staff Feb 13, 2019 12:31:40 IST

LG has confirmed that its next flagship phone will be the LG G8 ThinQ but as of right now we don't have a very clear idea on what the phone might look like. However, the wait is now over as reliable tipster Evan Blass has shared some photos of the phone which show the device in all its glory.

LG G7 Plus ThinQ

LG G7 Plus ThinQ

In his photos, we can see that the LG G8 ThinQ does not have too many differences from the LG G7 ThinQ released last year. On the front, we see the same notch which houses the earpiece and the front-facing camera. The back of the phone has the fingerprint sensor and a dual-camera setup with flash, just like the G7, however, the orientation of the G8's dual camera is horizontal rather than vertical on the G7.

On the bottom we see a USB type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, making LG one of the last remaining major smartphone makers to include the jack in its phones. The G7 ThinQ also had DTS:X 7.1 and LDAC support for great audio quality, and we are sure to see the same implementation on the G8. The sides of the phone show volume controls and a power button. However, since these are just renders we advise you to take these pictures with a grain of salt.

The LG G8 might have a 6.1-inch display in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Also, the G8 ThinQ might be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC. We will see more about the device when it launches at MWC 2019.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

LG G8 ThinQ

LG G8 ThinQ to come equipped with a 3D ToF camera for selfies, face unlock

Feb 07, 2019

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S10+ running on an Exynos 9820 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Feb 04, 2019

LG

LG V50 ThinQ, company's first 5G enabled handset, to debut at MWC 2019: Report

Jan 31, 2019

OnePlus

OnePlus to host a networking event at MWC 2019, sends media invites

Feb 08, 2019

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView leaked live image surfaces online ahead of 24 February launch

Feb 09, 2019

OnePlus

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T start receiving OxygenOS update with Google Duo integration

Feb 13, 2019

science

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019

Mars N-one

Mars One's plan to colonise Mars is dead and either fraud or fools are to blame

Feb 13, 2019

Bionic Heart

World's first bionic heart charges wirelessly inside 24 year old patient's chest

Feb 13, 2019

Plastic to Fuel

New technique can turn quarter of the world's plastic waste into clean fuel

Feb 13, 2019