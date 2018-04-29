LG is expected to launch three ThinQ branded phones in 2018, including the G7, V35 and V40. The ThinQ branding is supposed to highlight the "AI" capabilities of smartphones. The LG G7 ThinQ, which is expected to be launched first among all the smartphone in the series, is expected to come with an iPhone X like notch and an advanced iris scanner. According to earlier reports the smartphone will be launched on 2 May in New York and on 3 May in South Korea (Seoul).

More features of the smartphone are being teased by the company before the launch of the device. As reported earlier, the smartphone will come with a "Boombox Speaker". According to a report on Engadget LG Says that the new "BoomBox" speaker will "increase the base sound level by more than 6 db with the twice amount of bass." LG says that the speaker will be ten times louder than the normal speakers seen on smartphones and that the bass will be amplified if the device is placed on a solid surface.

According to the report, the speaker is based on a "special resonance chamber design". The image shows the speaker is using the device's full body space, increasing the resonance space as compared to general smartphone speakers. The report also mentioned that the LG G7 ThinQ will come with an in-built Hi-Fi Quad DAC to improve the music listening experience on the smartphone. It also comes with DTS:X support (a first for smartphones) that brings 3D surround sound effect even if normal headphones are used.

Previous reports suggested that the smartphone would come in five colour variants, including Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, Moroccan Blue, Moroccan Blue (Matte) and Raspberry Rose colours. Other reports mention that the smartphone will come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB or 64 Gb of internal storage. A dual-camera setup on the rear side is expected to feature 16 MP and 8 MP sensors. A hands-on video of the device was also spotted at MWC 2018.