tech2 News Staff 18 October, 2018 15:38 IST

LG Display and Lenovo will work together to build a foldable tablet: Report

Foldable displays are a good fit for tablets because it could help make the devices easier to carry.

The next big wave in the world of smartphones, laptops and tablets might be a foldable product. Tech giants such as Apple and Samsung have been in the news for getting patents granted for some sort of foldable design or other.

It seems that now LG Display will partner with Lenovo to create a foldable tablet with a folding screen. A report in ET news mentions that the tablet will be equipped with a 13-inch foldable panel when open and 8-inches to 9-inches when folded.

LG Display 13-inch foldable tablet. Image: ET News

LG Display 13-inch foldable panel. Image: ET News

The report says that the panel might have an OLED display. Further, it states that this might be the biggest panel in comparison to the ones being developed by other companies such as Samsung, who are working on a 7.3-inch display, and Huawei's 8-inch foldable device.

According to GSMArena, LG Display is alleged to be partial towards the foldable tablet market rather than smartphones, as the tech could make tablets easier to carry.

Also, if and when this product launches, it is first expected to hit Chinese shores. This is understandable given that Lenovo is a Chinese company.

LG Display is also expected to sell the 13-inch foldable panel to Dell and LG Electronics as well.

The buzz about the arrival of a foldable product has been there for quite a while now, but we haven't really seen any products in the wild, and few concepts have grabbed our attention.

