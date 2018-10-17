Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 17 October, 2018 17:29 IST

Apple's second patent for foldable device gets approved, focuses on flexible hinge

The second patent for Apple is focused on a flexible hinge and the use of a fabric for its housing.

A second patent has been granted to Apple regarding the additions the company intends to incorporate in its originally planned foldable device.

The second patent is focused on a flexible hinge and the use of a fabric for its housing, Patently Apple, an Apple-centric blog focused on the company's latest Intellectual Property (IP) developments, reported on 16 October.

According to the report, the description of the second patent claim reads: "An electronic device, comprising a 'flexible hinge' coupled between the first and second housing portions wherein the flexible portion of the housing comprises a fabric."

Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, US. Image: Reuters

Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, US. Image: Reuters

The iPhone-maker received its first patent to develop a foldable smartphone from the US Patent and Trademark Office in November 2016 that described a display that could be opened and closed like a book, media had reported.

As smartphones continue to introduce larger and larger phablet sizes, there will come a point where introducing a foldable smartphone will make sense, especially with the mobile TV on 5G networks on the way, the report added.

Earlier in September, South Korea-based electronics major Samsung released a teaser of a phone with bendable and foldable display technology that would offer the functionality of a tablet complete with multi-tasking and a big screen.

Samsung's much awaited foldable device could debut in November at Samsung's Developer Conference.

Chinese electronics giant Huawei could also be getting ready to be the first to launch such a device in November.

