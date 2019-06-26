Wednesday, June 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

LG aims to sell 1 million units of its W smartphone series in India by December

The first two devices from the W series will be available from July, followed by another in August

Press Trust of IndiaJun 26, 2019 14:09:41 IST

Korean tech giant LG is betting on new India-first 'W' series of smartphones to woo consumers in the hyper-competitive Indian phone market, and grab double-digit share over the next two years. LG will introduce five devices under its W series, which will be available online in partnership with Amazon.in, as it aims to sell about one million units by December-end.

LG aims to sell 1 million units of its W smartphone series in India by December

LG W30 will feature a customisable notch.

Competing against majors like Xiaomi and Samsung, LG will also bring in smartphones from its global portfolio to the Indian market.

"We reached out to our headquarters about a year ago to request them for an India-specific portfolio and after deliberations, they allowed us. So, India is the first country where LG will have its own portfolio of smartphones," LG Electronics India Business Head Mobile Communication Advait Vaidya told .

He added that the first two devices from the W series will be available from July, followed by another sometime in August and two more around Diwali.

The W series - manufactured in India - will be priced between Rs 8,000-15,000.

"Our aim is to sell one million units of the W series by the end of the calendar year. In the next 18-24 months, assuming that 5G comes in, we are aiming for a double-digit market share in India," Vaidya said.

India is one the biggest markets globally for smartphones.

According to research firm IDC, India's smartphone market grew over 7 per cent year-on-year to 32.1 million units in the January-March 2019 quarter.

Xiaomi led the market with 30.6 per cent share, followed by Samsung (22.3 per cent), Vivo (13 per cent), Oppo (7.6 per cent) and Realme (6 per cent).

Talking about LG's strategy, Vaidya said the company will focus on the youth.

"If you look at the W30 and W30 Pro, they have a triple camera setup. Our portfolio will be feature-rich at affordable prices," he said, adding that LG will also bring four-five models from its international portfolio to India.

He declined to comment on marketing budgets but said the company "will not shy away" from spending where required.

LG's bet on online channel is similar to rival Samsung's approach. Earlier this year, Samsung had launched an India-first 'M' series that is also sold through Amazon.

Industry estimates suggest that around 30 per cent smartphones sales in the country are through online platforms.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Private video

Private video

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile


also see

LG W30

LG W30 with triple-camera, customisable notch to launch in India today at 11.30 am

Jun 26, 2019
LG W30 with triple-camera, customisable notch to launch in India today at 11.30 am
LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro announced in India with prices starting from Rs 8,999

LG

LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro announced in India with prices starting from Rs 8,999

Jun 26, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019