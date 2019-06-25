Tuesday, June 25, 2019Back to
Lenovo Z6 teased by company to come with Snapdragon 730, triple-cameras

Lenovo Z6 is said to come with a Snapdragon 730 chipset which happens to be Qualcomm's flagship mid-range chipset.

tech2 News StaffJun 25, 2019 13:45:15 IST

Lenovo owned Motorola has recently launched the Moto One Vision smartphone in India and it seems now that the parent company is on its way to launch a device of its own. The last device from the company, although it never came to India, was the Z6 Pro and Z Lite series. While we didn't hear anything about the regular Z6 now it appears that the company is teasing the device.

The Z6 Pro is Lenovo's second flagship to feature a Snapdragon 855 chipset. Image: Lenovo

In a poster seen on Chinese social media website Weibo, the company VP Chang Cheng has announced key specs of the device. The Lenovo Z6 is said to come with a Snapdragon 730 chipset which happens to be Qualcomm's flagship mid-range chipset. As a matter of fact, the 730 uses the same 4-series Kryo core like the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Apart from that the company also confirmed that the phone will also have triple-camera systems designed by Sony. Some other phones who also include the Snapdragon 730 chipset include the likes of Galaxy A80 and the Redmi K20. The Z6 will also feature a Game Turbo tech which will boost the performance of the device when games are being run.

