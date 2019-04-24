tech2 News Staff

Lenovo has finally launched its long-awaited flagship, the Lenovo Z6 Pro smartphone in China.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro will be up for grabs in four variants — a base variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 30,000), an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 31,000), an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant which will cost buyers CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 39,500), and the top of the line 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant which has priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 52,000).

The pre-registration for the first sale has been opened already and the phone will go on sale on 29 April.

Lenovo Z6 Pro: Features and Specifications

The highlight of Lenovo's new flagship is a new camera technology which the company been calling 'Hyper Vision'. The technology essentially lets the phone shoot 100 MP images and a 'Hyper Video', which lets you capture videos through the rear as well as front cameras.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro has a 6.39-inch near-edge-to-edge AMOLED display with waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. Lenovo says that its display supports HDR10 and has a built-in blue light filter. The phone also gets a DC Dimming feature, which is basically a feature that automatically adjusts the phone's brightness to the ambient environment.

On the inside, we have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired along with an Adreno 640 GPU. This is Lenovo’s second phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and 12 GB RAM. The first one was the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT that was launched in December last year.

Lenovo's using a photoelectric fingerprint sensor on the Z6 Pro, which the company claims can unlock the phone in just 0.13 seconds. There's also the inclusion of liquid cooling to sustain the internal temperature of the smartphone.

On the camera front, the Lenovo Z6 Pro sports an AI quad rear camera setup with a combination of 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 16 MP + 8 MP combo for ultra-wide-angle and telephoto zoom photos. The rear camera has a dual-tone LED flash and laser autofocus.

On the front, the phone features a 32 MP sensor which also supports face unlocking. Lenovo's also thrown in a ton of video features such as Super night video which works as a night vision to see in the night, Super macro video, Super wide-angle video for impressive panoramas a Super body video and Super sports video.

The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with Lenovo’s ZUI 11 skin out of the box and gets its juices from a 4,000mAh with support for 27W fast charging through a Dual USB Type C port. There's also support for reverse charging. The Z6 Pro also comes with stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos for surround sound.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.