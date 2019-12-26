tech2 News Staff

Lenovo could soon be the latest smartphone manufacturer joining the club of gaming smartphones. It has reportedly set up a Weibo social account for Legion, its gaming sub-brand, indicating that an announcement is imminent.

Reported by Gizmochina, the Legion Weibo account is verified which also carries a fiery Legion logo as the profile picture. In the description of the account, it mentions that the account is owned by Lenovo Mobile. The account hasn’t revealed any details about the phone and only posted a few gameplay videos of the mobile game King of Glory.

One of the posts from 24 December shows four phones with a waterdrop notch display but it isn’t clear whether they are older Lenovo phones or the upcoming gaming smartphone. Nothing is official and the company hasn’t really announced the existence of a Legion-branded gaming smartphone in the works. We have reached out to Lenovo for confirmation.

Legion is Lenovo’s gaming brand under which it has primarily released gaming desktops, laptops, accessories, and monitors. If Lenovo decides to launch a Legion gaming smartphone, it will compete against other phones from Asus ROG, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic and Razer.

While several gaming smartphones launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, Lenovo didn’t ride the bandwagon then. However, will Lenovo consider launching its first Legion-branded gaming smartphone with the latest flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset or the more humble Snapdragon 730G? Only time will tell. However, it’s highly probable now that a gaming smartphone is on its way.

