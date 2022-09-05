Mehul Reuben Das

The notch that Apple has been using for its devices was rather divisive when it first appeared on the iPhone X. Because it has been around for years now, people have grown accustomed to it. This year, with the iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple will be ditching the notch and will introduce a new pill and hole punch cutout.

Last week, a few leaks and renders showed us the new features that the cutout will be getting. Essentially, the two new cutouts will appear as an elongated pill-shaped cutout. The rumours also suggested that the space between the two cutouts will apparently be used to show the orange and green dots that indicate when the camera or the microphone has been activated by an app.

The prevailing opinion currently seems to be that there will be a system in place to black out the pixels between the two cutouts and make the whole area appear as one solid piece.

A new video has surfaced online on Twitter, which shows that Apple will allow users to control how the two cutout wholes are presented to them, using the settings menu.

The new video shows that there is a button buried somewhere in the settings menu, that allows users to toggle between a conjoined, singular pill-shaped cutout, or two distinct cutouts.

Presumably, Apple decided to implement this feature both for aesthetic purposes as well as for functional reasons. The area between the two cutouts will likely be reserved for the new privacy indicators, which arrived with iOS 14.

By moving the new privacy indicators in between the two cutouts, will free up space at the top of the display, which has allowed them to redesign the status bar exclusively for the iPhone 14 Pro series. Rumours suggest that the reworked status bar of the iPhone 14 Pro series will show the complete battery info, including the percentage and the icon to the far right and the location symbol next to that. To the left, we will have the network signal and carrier information.

Now, what we don’t know for sure is whether this menu option will be accessible to the user, or only to technicians, although we don’t see why Apple would choose to not let users control this.

Apple will be launching the iPhone 14 series on September 7. While the regular, non-pro models, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max/Plus will be available right after launch, the Pro series is slated to be available from September 16.