Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy J6 in India. The company has sent invites for the launch of the device on 21 May. The poster with a title 'To infinity and more' suggests that the smartphone is expected to come with an Infinity Display similar to the unit found on the Galaxy S9.

The Mobile Indian has now revealed a leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy J6 just a day before its official launch, alongside another smartphone by Samsung called the A6 Plus. The retail box shows the price tag of Galaxy J6 as Rs 14,999 with the Galaxy A6 Plus priced at Rs 28,000.

According to the report, the prices shown on retail boxes are generally higher than the selling price and hence both the smartphones will be priced lower than the price mentioned on the retail box. The Galaxy J6 is expected to be priced at around Rs 12,990 whereas the A6 Plus is expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 27,000.

Both the devices come with data cable, adaptor for charging, stereo headset, SIM ejection pin and a user manual as mentioned on the labels of their respective boxes.

A previous report suggested that Galaxy J6 will come with a 5.6-inch Infinity Display with a resolution of 1,480 x 720 pixels. It is expected to feature Exynos 7870 SoC along with 2 GB RAM/3 GB/ 4 GB RAM options and 32 GB and 64 GB of internal storage options. The smartphone is expected to feature a 3,000 mAh battery, a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera with a flash. It is expected to be launched with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus has already launched in selected countries. The smartphone comes with 6.0-inch FHD+ (1080×2200) Super AMOLED display. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 450 and comes with 16 MP front and 16 MP rear cameras. The India launch of the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus has yet to be confirmed by the company.