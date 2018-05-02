After several leaks and rumours, Samsung has finally launched its Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus. The smartphones were spotted on FCC certification site earlier. The Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus come with the Infinity Display and in four colour variants black, gold, blue and lavender. The Samsung Galaxy A6+ comes with a dual-camera setup on the rear side and a front camera with an LED flash for taking selfies.

The dual-camera setup on the Galaxy A6 Plus features a 16 MP and 5 MP sensor. The front camera comes with 24 MP sensor. The Galaxy A6 Plus features a 6.0-inch FHD+ (1080×2200) Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 screen ratio whereas the Galaxy A6 comes with 5.6-inch HD+ (720×1480) Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy A6 comes with a single 16 MP camera on the rear side and a 16 MP sensor on the front.

Both the smartphones come in two RAM variants of 3 GB/4 GB and an internal storage variant of 32 GB/64 GB. The A6 is powered by an octa-core 1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 SoC, while the A6 Plus get a bump up to 1.8 GHz using a Snapdragon 450 with the same octa-core setup.

The storage can be expanded up to 256 GB with a microSD card. Samsung Galaxy A6 and A6+ run on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Other features includes Dolby Atmos optimised sound Bixby Vision, Home and Reminder . They also comes with Samsung Pay support.

The Samsung Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus look similar in appearance but vary when it comes to specifications, as mentioned above. The camera design is similar to the one seen on the recent Galaxy S9 smartphones, with the fingerprint sensor placed below the rear camera. Antenna bands on the top and bottom of the rear panel are clearly visible on the devices. The display comes with small bezels on the top and bottom and a thin bezel on the sides of the display. The volume rocker key sits on the left part whereas the power button on the right side of the devices.

Connectivity options on the smartphones include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2 and USB Type-B. Sensors on the smartphone includes accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor and proximity sensor. The Galaxy A6 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery whereas the A6 Plus comes with a 3,500 mAh battery. According to Samsung, the smartphones will be available from early May in European, Asian and Latin American markets. Samsung has become the most selling smartphone brand by selling 78 million smartphones globally in the Q1 2018.