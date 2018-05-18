Samsung has sent out invites for the launch of its Galaxy J6 in India on 21 May. The Samsung Galaxy J6 is expected to be announced with an almost bezel-less Infinity Display as on the Galaxy S9.

While the invite did not mention the smartphone, a tweet from its social media handle gave it away. The event will be held in Mumbai at 12 PM.

This is the fourth smartphone from the J-series, which are a series of budget smartphones. It comes after Galaxy J2, J5, and J7.

Dubbed ‘To infinity and more’, the phone is might come with a near bezel-less display. In the video teaser posted by Samsung Mobile India, one can see that the focus is on the Infinity Display which it wants to bring to its budget smartphones, something the Chinese smartphone manufactured have already adopted.

The Samsung #GalaxyJ6 is coming soon with state-of-the-art design and features that will make your life truly infinite. It’s coming to take you #ToInfinityAndMore. Click to get notified- https://t.co/sno9K31UDO pic.twitter.com/WR7Dd72OV5 — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) May 18, 2018

According to past leaks, the phone might sport a 5.6-inch Infinity Display with a resolution of 1,480x720 pixels. It could feature an Exynos 7870 SoC and may come with a 2 GB/ 3 GB/ 4 GB RAM options and with 32 GB or 64 GB internal storage options.

Camera-wise, the phone may sport a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera with an LED flash. The fingerprint reader as per previous leaks is expected to feature on the back of the device.

Other leaks suggest a that the phone might pack a 3,000 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy J6 is expected to run on Android 8.0 Oreo, out of the box.