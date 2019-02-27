Wednesday, February 27, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Leaked Samsung Galaxy A10 renders show single rear camera, Infinity V-display

The renders do not show a fingerprint reader and suggest that the A10 might rely only on face unlock.

tech2 News Staff Feb 27, 2019 13:45:41 IST

Samsung Galaxy A50 and A30 were unveiled at the 2019 Mobile World Congress, but the Galaxy A10 remained out of sight. Now a couple of leaked renders have surfaced online which claim to show the Galaxy A10 model with a protective case.

As per the images seen on Slashleaks,  we see a black A10 featuring an Infinity-V display with thin bezels on the sides and a chubby chin. On the back, the phone seems to come with a vertically aligned single-lens camera with a flash below it.

The renders do not show a fingerprint reader and suggest that the A10 might rely only on insecure face unlock or a more traditional pin-based unlocking system.

Leaked image renders of Samsung Galaxy A10. Image: Slashleaks

Leaked image renders of Samsung Galaxy A10. Image: Slashleaks

The Infinity-V display resembles the waterdrop notch seen on Vivo Y91.

The 3.5 mm audio jack is seen to sit on the top edge of the phone while the volume and the power buttons are placed on the right edge of the Galaxy A10.

There is also a square-shaped box seen on the rear at the bottom corner. As per GSMArena, it might be the loudspeaker of the phone.

As per previous rumours, the A10 is expected to be powered by Exynos 7884B SoC along with a single 3 GB + 32 GB storage variant. It might feature a 6.3-inch display and pack in a 4,000 mAh battery pack.

On the camera front, it is said to feature a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera.

Also, the phone is claimed to launch on 28 February in India along with the Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A30. There is no official update by the company yet.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Foldable smartphones, Nokia penta-camera phone, 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable smartphones, Nokia penta-camera phone, 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019

Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

also see

Samsung Galaxy

Samsung reported to launch three Galaxy A series smartphones in India on 28 Feb

Feb 21, 2019

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 with Infinity-U display launched: Features, specs

Feb 25, 2019

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A50 price revealed as €349 ahead of its formal debut in India

Feb 26, 2019

Qualcomm

Qualcomm announces 5G chips for cars, PCs and home broadbrand at MWC 2019

Feb 25, 2019

Premiere Rush

Adobe Premiere Rush CC coming to Samsung Galaxy S10 series for quick video editing

Feb 21, 2019

Huawei Mate X

Huawei's 'Mate X' folding display smartphone with 5G teased ahead of MWC 2019

Feb 23, 2019

science

Origin of Life

NASA scientists recreate conditions that led to the origin of life on Earth

Feb 27, 2019

Storms

Decades of data compiled to see effect of violent storms in India in the future

Feb 27, 2019

Forest Fire

Bandipur fire was an act of vandalism: How will the forest, wildlife recover from it?

Feb 26, 2019

Sentience

Many animals are self-aware, so maybe its time researchers quit codenaming them

Feb 26, 2019