Apple just began sending out invites for their annual event which we now know is confirmed to happen on 12 September. A publication now seems to have got their hands on what comes across as our first look at both the new 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones.

We're not sure yet about what Apple has decided to name the two premium OLED iPhones, but according to a report by 9To5Mac, it will very likely be called the iPhone XS.

The leaked image of two premium iPhones also reveals what we haven't seen on any other iPhone yet, a new gold colour option with a glossy gold frame. On paper, Apple in the past did leak its own gold version of the iPhone X through FCC filings but is yet to make it available for purchase.

Apart from the new gold colour, there's nothing here that we haven't seen yet. We have the volume rockers on the left, where they usually are on the iPhone X and the 'Silence' switch placed right above it.

The two premium OLED iPhones are also expected to be launched alongside a more affordable LCD-bearing 6.1-inch iPhone, which we're yet to have a glimpse of. The relatively more affordable iPhone is, however, expected to be available for purchase only later in November, while the premium variants are expected to be available for pre-orders, days after launch.

Apart from the expected three iPhones, Apple is also expected to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 4 at the same media event and also perhaps announce a successor to the ageing MacBook Air.

You can head here to catch up on all that the Cupertino giant is expected to unveil at its 12 September event.