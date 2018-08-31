Friday, August 31, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 31 August, 2018 16:29 IST

Leaked images show a notchless Pixel 3 smartphone with 5.5-inch display

Leaked images show a Pixel 3 is smaller than the Pixel 2 XL at 5.5-inch display.

After a flood of leaks about the Pixel 3 XL, new leaked images have arrived for the Pixel 3, the younger sibling of the XL version.

The leaks first appeared in a Reddit thread.

The boxy design of the Google Pixel 2 looks a lot like the Nokia 6

The boxy design of the Google Pixel 2 looks a lot like the Nokia 6

Leaked images show a Pixel 3 looks like the Pixel 2 and does not bear a notch like the rumoured Pixel 3 XL. Meanwhile, the rear of the phone bears an all-glass design with a matte covering. The edge-to-edge bezel-less display has a chubby forehead and chin. The display also sports a stereo speaker which has two dual front cameras.

Leaked images of Pixel 3. Reddit.

Leaked images of Pixel 3. Reddit.

These images also show screengrabs about the details of the phone.

The first screengrab reveals that the phone may have a 2160 x 1080 resolution.

The second one shows the camera details of the phone which has an 8 MP + 8 MP front-facing camera. The first camera has dual aperture at f/1.8 and f/2.2 while the second camera has f/1.8.

The third screenshot shows a phone packed with 2,915 mAh battery which is much less than the Pixel 2 XL (3,520 mAh).

Previous leaked images about the Pixel 3 reveal that it may not, after all, ditch the headphone jack, this year. It may come bundled with a pair of wired USB-C headphones and is rumoured to come with wireless charging capabilities.

Now if the leaks about the Pixel 3 XL are indeed true, then it may sport a 6.7-inch display and pack a 3,430 mAh battery, making it a better buy than Pixel 3. Similarly, the display and battery capacity of the Pixel 2 XL is more than Pixel 3, which again raises doubt about whether Pixel 3 will become a shadow of Pixel 2 XL .

