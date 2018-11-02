Lava International on 2 November launched "Z81" smartphone with "Studio Mode" feature that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) for better pictures.

Lava Z81 comes in two variants (2GB and 3GB). The 3GB variant is priced at Rs 9,499 while the 2 GB variant will be launched soon, the company said in a statement.

Z81 has 13 MP rear camera and 13 MP front camera.

"I am sure that our consumers will enjoy the next level of smartphone photography. Z81 is a true testimony to our vision of making the valuable technologies accessible," said Sunil Raina, President, Lava International.

Lava Z81 runs Android 8.1 and Star OS 5.0 and is powered with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM.

The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen and is powered by a 2.0 GHz Quad-core Helio A22 chipset. It houses a 3,000mAh battery.

LAVA has partnered with Microsoft to upgrade the Z81 keyboard app to SwiftKey keyboard.