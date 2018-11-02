Friday, November 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 02 November, 2018 14:45 IST

Lava Z81 launches for Rs 9,499 with 3 GB RAM, Android 8.1 and 3,000 mAh battery

Lava Z81 comes with "Studio Mode" feature that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its camera.

Lava International on 2 November launched "Z81" smartphone with "Studio Mode" feature that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) for better pictures.

Lava Z81 comes in two variants (2GB and 3GB). The 3GB variant is priced at Rs 9,499 while the 2 GB variant will be launched soon, the company said in a statement.

Z81 has 13 MP rear camera and 13 MP front camera.

Lava Z81. Image: Lava

Lava Z81. Image: Lava

"I am sure that our consumers will enjoy the next level of smartphone photography. Z81 is a true testimony to our vision of making the valuable technologies accessible," said Sunil Raina, President, Lava International.

Lava Z81 runs Android 8.1 and Star OS 5.0 and is powered with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM.

The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen and is powered by a 2.0 GHz Quad-core Helio A22 chipset. It houses a 3,000mAh battery.

LAVA has partnered with Microsoft to upgrade the Z81 keyboard app to SwiftKey keyboard.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

Huawei

Huawei plans additional tablets and PCs launch in India alongside Mate 20 Pro

Oct 31, 2018

Xiaomi Black Shark 2

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 set to launch in five days with RGB logo on back and sides

Oct 18, 2018

Airtel

Airtel to let you ask Google Assistant about data, best offers, recharge, more

Oct 22, 2018

Facebook

Facebook is now planning to build its own augmented reality glasses: Report

Oct 26, 2018

artificial intelligence

Christie's holds the first-ever auction of art created by artificial intelligence

Oct 24, 2018

Google

Google pledges $25 million for projects using AI to solve societal problems

Oct 30, 2018

science

ISS & the Cloud

Supercomputer aboard ISS to bring cloud computing to astronauts above the clouds

Nov 02, 2018

Eggs & Evolution

Colorful bird eggs today come from exquisitive ones laid by their dinosaur ancestors

Nov 02, 2018

EBP

DNA of all life on Earth to be sequenced in massive genome project: Report

Nov 02, 2018

Galactic Smash

Milky Way and its iconic halo forged by a cosmic collision 10 billion years ago

Nov 01, 2018