tech2 News Staff 02 October, 2018 13:54 IST

Latest OnePlus 6T render reveals waterdrop-notch and no triple-camera system

The OnePlus 6T will be coming only with the dual-camera setup as spotted in the OnePlus 6.

Leaks and rumours are piling up about the upcoming OnePlus 6T device and we expect a full confirmation of these rumours on the launch date, which is 17 October. Amongst many persistent rumours is the fact that the OnePlus 6T will be coming with a triple-camera setup. Looks like that will not be the case.

OnePlus 6T.

As per new renders spotted by winfuture.de, it would seem that the OnePlus 6T will be coming only with the dual-camera setup as spotted in the OnePlus 6. Triple-camera smartphones are as of now a rarity but it would seem that the concept is picking up amongst the top companies such as LG and Samsung.

This seems to be in-line with a recent teaser about the OnePlus 6T that was aired on TV. It showed Amitabh Bachan holding a OnePlus 6T, covering a portion of the phone where supposedly the third camera lens should lie, with his finger.

The triple-camera setup seemed unlikely from the very get-go as well. Such a hardware upgrade is likely to be seen on the OnePlus 7.

What the OnePlus 6T is most likely confirmed to have are the in-display fingerprint reader and the water-drop notch. The normal fingerprint scanner is absent in this render.

Apart from this, we expect the internals of the OnePlus 6T to remain the same as the OnePlus 6 before it since this is just T-series upgrade from OnePlus.

For a full list of all the leaks, rumours and teasers surrounding the OnePlus 6T, you can head over here.

 

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


