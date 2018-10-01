It has been a few days since the OnePlus began teasing its upcoming offering on its social media handles. OnePlus is bringing the in-display fingerprint sensor that has been adopted in the past by its fellow Chinese smartphone makers such as Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei.

Dubbed "Unlock the speed", which is also likely OnePlus' new catch-phrase for the phone, the new teaser shows off an edge-to-edge bezel-less display with extremely thin bezels on the chin. On the display, there is a faint in-display fingerprint sensor, but it is visible enough to tell.

The OnePlus 6T's display is also expected to come with a waterdrop notch and will ditch the unibrow-like notch.

A key innovation lies just beneath the surface. Prepare for the #OnePlus6T. pic.twitter.com/uWuTsp7Lcb — OnePlus (@oneplus) September 30, 2018

According to earlier reports, the OnePlus 6T may come with a triple camera setup. It was recently listed on a shopping website called GizTop and as per the listing, which showed a OnePlus 6T model with a triple camera setup —20 MP+12 MP and a 3D TOF depth sensor.

While there is no confirmation on the launch date of the phone, but looking at the company's excitement around the phone, it seems that the launch is imminent. Recently, as per a leaked picture of the OnePlus invite, it was revealed that the phone will launch on 17 October and in India. If it is indeed so, it is expected to launch after Huawei launches its Mate 20 series on 16 October.