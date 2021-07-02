Friday, July 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Koo publishes compliance report as per new IT rules, says it moderated over 54,000 content pieces in June

Koo says it took steps to proactively moderate 54,235 posts, of which 2.2 percent (1,996) were removed, while ''other action'' was taken against the rest (52,239).


tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2021 09:41:35 IST

Koo moderated 54,235 content pieces, while 5,502 posts were reported by its users during June, the homegrown company said in its maiden monthly compliance report as mandated by the IT rules.

Koo says its report for June 2021 shows that of the 5,502 Koos (posts) reported by its user community, 22.7 percent (1,253) were removed, while ''other action'' was taken against the rest (4,249 Koos). Similarly, Koo took steps to proactively moderate 54,235 Koos, of which 2.2 percent (1,996) were removed, while ''other action'' was taken against the rest (52,239). ''Other action'' includes overlay, blur, ignore, warning etc on Koos that do not comply with the guidelines.

Koo – which has over 6 million users – said its compliance report would be published and available on the first day of each month and, where appropriate, will include additional insights.

Koo says, hereon, the Compliance Report will be published and available on the first day of each month

Koo says, hereon, the Compliance Report will be published and available on the first day of each month

Under the new IT rules, large digital platforms – with over 5 million users – will have to publish periodic compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon. The report is to also include the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools.

"As Koo gains traction across India, we will ensure that Koo respects the law of the land and meets the requirements, enabling every country to define its own digital ecosystem. This Compliance Report is one step in that direction," Koo co-founder and CEO Aprayameya Radhakrishna said.

On Wednesday, Google had said 27,762 complaints were received by Google and YouTube in April this year from individual users in India over alleged violation of local laws or personal rights, which resulted in removal of 59,350 pieces of content.

Earlier this week, social media giant Facebook had said it will publish an interim report on 2 July providing information on the number of content it removed proactively between 15 May- 15 June. The final report will be published on 15 July, containing details of user complaints received and action taken. The 15 July report will also contain data related to WhatsApp.

The popularity of Koo in the country has peaked amid the Indian government's spat with Twitter and growing calls for expanding the ecosystem of homegrown digital platforms.

Koo, which was founded in 2020, has witnessed a massive growth in its user base over the past few months, after union ministers and government departments in India endorsed the homegrown microblogging platform.

The Twitter rival allows users to express their views on its platform in multiple Indian languages.

With inputs from PTI

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

'Misplaced, exaggerated and disingenuous': India's response to UNHRC's criticism of new IT rules

Jun 20, 2021
'Misplaced, exaggerated and disingenuous': India's response to UNHRC's criticism of new IT rules
Facebook will publish an interim report on 2 July as mandated by IT rules, final report on 15 July

Facebook

Facebook will publish an interim report on 2 July as mandated by IT rules, final report on 15 July

Jun 29, 2021
'Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour': IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Twitter

'Twitter denied access to my account for almost an hour': IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Jun 25, 2021
Twitter interim grievance officer for India quits amid row with Centre over IT rules

NewsTracker

Twitter interim grievance officer for India quits amid row with Centre over IT rules

Jun 27, 2021
Delhi HC refuses to stay new IT rules for digital news media websites; next hearing on 7 July

Delhi HC refuses to stay new IT rules for digital news media websites; next hearing on 7 July

Jun 28, 2021
Google says it received over 27,700 user complaints, removed 59,350 pieces of content in April in India

Google

Google says it received over 27,700 user complaints, removed 59,350 pieces of content in April in India

Jun 30, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021