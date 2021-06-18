Friday, June 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

IT Ministry reportedly asked Twitter to put its manipulated media policy on hold in a letter sent in May

MeitY reportedly asked Twitter to remove its manipulated media tags from tweets of certain political leaders referring to an alleged "toolkit".


tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2021 16:40:00 IST

Earlier this week, Twitter lost its 'safe harbour' immunity in India over its failure to appoint statutory officers, which is required as per the government’s new IT rules. On Thursday, the social media platform appointed an interim chief compliance officer in India. In the past few weeks, Twitter has faced multiple police actions, especially in the Loni assault case, primarily for not "removing false tweets" and not tagging content as "manipulated media". Now, the International Freedom Foundation (IFF) has reportedly found the Indian government sent a letter to Twitter on 21 May asking it to put its Manipulated Media policy on hold.

The IFF says that through an RTI request with the IT Ministry, it was able to access two letters sent from the Ministry to Twitter, asking it to remove its 'manipulated media' tags from tweets of certain political leaders referring to an alleged "toolkit".

The digital rights organisation found that in the first letter, the IT Ministry claimed the 'toolkit' case was already under investigation, and tagging certain tweets about it as manipulated media was "pre-judged, prejudiced, and a deliberate attempt to colour the investigation". The Ministry reportedly asked Twitter to remove the manipulated media tag from certain tweets.

Representational Image

Nothing in the IT Act, 2000 or the new IT rules empowers the IT Ministry to ask Twitter to remove manipulated media tags. (Representational Image)

IFF also says Twitter had sent a response to this letter outlining its policy regarding synthetic and manipulated media.

On 25 May, the IT Ministry reportedly sent another letter to Twitter saying that the company's policies are opaque and they "violate the principle of natural justice". The Ministry apparently also said that tagging a tweet as manipulated media robs the user of their opportunity to be heard.

In turn, the Ministry reportedly asked Twitter to put its 'Synthetic and Manipulated Media policy' on hold entirely until the investigation is complete.

However, IFF highlights that neither of the letters cite any provision under which such requests can be made by the government.

The digital rights organisation also points out that as per the IT Act, 2000 or the new IT rules, there's nothing that empowers the Ministry to ask Twitter to remove or put on hold its manipulated media tags or policy.

(Also read: Legal protection of Twitter as intermediary is not absolute, it is compliance-oriented)

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Ghaziabad Police sends notice to Twitter India MD, asks him to join probe in Loni case

Jun 18, 2021
Ghaziabad Police sends notice to Twitter India MD, asks him to join probe in Loni case
Explained: Twitter loses legal shield, named in FIR for 'misleading' content

Twitter

Explained: Twitter loses legal shield, named in FIR for 'misleading' content

Jun 16, 2021
'Consequences will follow': Centre issues 'one last notice' to Twitter to comply with IT rules

NewsTracker

'Consequences will follow': Centre issues 'one last notice' to Twitter to comply with IT rules

Jun 05, 2021
Twitter did not 'remove false tweets': Delhi lawyer files police complaint against Twitter Inc, Swara Bhaskar, three others

Twitter

Twitter did not 'remove false tweets': Delhi lawyer files police complaint against Twitter Inc, Swara Bhaskar, three others

Jun 17, 2021
Twitter appoints interim Chief Compliance Officer for India; says additional details will be shared with IT Ministry directly

Twitter

Twitter appoints interim Chief Compliance Officer for India; says additional details will be shared with IT Ministry directly

Jun 17, 2021
Hyderabad Police sends notice to Twitter India demandidng details on miscreants who threatened Meera Chopra

BuzzPatrol

Hyderabad Police sends notice to Twitter India demandidng details on miscreants who threatened Meera Chopra

Jun 18, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021