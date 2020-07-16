Thursday, July 16, 2020Back to
Jio TV Plus announced, will let you watch content from Netflix, Prime Video, other platforms, at one place

On Jio TV+, users can search for the content based on actors, directors, genres and mood by giving voice commands.


tech2 News StaffJul 16, 2020 16:24:54 IST

At the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting 2020, besides the announcement of Google investing Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms, Jio and Google working on an affordable smartphone and Jio Glasses, a new streaming platform called Jio TV+ was also announced.

The service is aimed at the Jio set-top box users in the country. Jio TV+ will feature content from 12 OTT platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema, Shemaroo, JioSaavn, YouTube, and Eros Now. Basically, it will save you the pain of separately logging in to different apps for different content.

Jio TV Plus announced, will let you watch content from Netflix, Prime Video, other platforms, at one place

Jio TV+

Users can also search for the content based on actors, directors, genres, and mood by giving voice commands. In addition to this, Jio TV+ also categorises the content in different segments like Movies, Shows, Live TV, Kids, and Music.

In addition to all this, the Jio set-top box users can also visit the Jio App Store to get varied apps based on entertainment, education, health, cooking, yoga, gaming, religion, and many more, said Akash Ambani.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

