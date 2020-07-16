tech2 News Staff

At the Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting 2020, besides the announcement of Google investing Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms, Jio and Google working on an affordable smartphone and Jio Glasses, a new streaming platform called Jio TV+ was also announced.

The service is aimed at the Jio set-top box users in the country. Jio TV+ will feature content from 12 OTT platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema, Shemaroo, JioSaavn, YouTube, and Eros Now. Basically, it will save you the pain of separately logging in to different apps for different content.

Users can also search for the content based on actors, directors, genres, and mood by giving voice commands. In addition to this, Jio TV+ also categorises the content in different segments like Movies, Shows, Live TV, Kids, and Music.

@jiotvplus would feature aggregated content from over 12 leading global OTT players such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema, JioSaavn, YouTube and many others: Akash Ambani at #RILAGM #NayeIndiaKaNayaJosh #JioTV #Jio — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) July 15, 2020

In addition to all this, the Jio set-top box users can also visit the Jio App Store to get varied apps based on entertainment, education, health, cooking, yoga, gaming, religion, and many more, said Akash Ambani.

