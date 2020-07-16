Thursday, July 16, 2020Back to
Reliance Jio Glass will let you conduct holographic meetings: Here is all you need to know

Jio Glass will allow users to join meetings in 2D like regular video calls or in 3D holographic form.


tech2 News StaffJul 16, 2020 11:04:20 IST

At the AGM Meeting 2020, Reliance Industries announced Jio Glass, a Snapchat Spectacle-like mixed reality wearable.

As people are stuck at their homes during the Coronavirus pandemic, these glasses will help users attend holographic video calls from the comfort of their homes.

The Jio Glass comes with High-resolution display and high-quality audio. The company also says that Jio Glass supports all standard audio formats. In terms of weight, it only weighs 75 gm. The glasses come with a cable that lets you connect it with your phone and then connect it with the internet.

Reliance Jio Glass will let you conduct holographic meetings: Here is all you need to know

Jio Glass.

To place a video call via Jio Glass, you just need to give a voice command saying, Call XYZ and ZYX. Users will have an option to join in 2D like a regular video call or in 3D. Users will also be able to share documents and presentations on a large virtual screen during these holographic video calls. In addition to this, you can also share 3D assets and holographic programs and conduct design discussions in these meetings.

Meeting conducted by Jio Glass.

Meeting conducted by Jio Glass.

These glasses are also aimed to help children and teachers conduct holographic classes.

Right now Jio Glass is compatible with 25 conferencing mixed reality apps.

