Wednesday, July 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google to invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio platforms for 7.7 percent stake: RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani

This takes the cumulative fundraising by Reliance in less than three months to Rs 2,12,809 crore.


tech2 News StaffJul 15, 2020 15:48:58 IST

Google will pick up 7.7 percent stake in Reliance Industries' technology venture for Rs 33,737 crore, Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday.

"We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest Rs 33,737 crores for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms," Ambani said at the company''s annual general meeting.

This takes the cumulative fundraising by Reliance in less than three months to Rs 2,12,809 crore, he said.

Follow the Reliance AGM Meeting 2020 LIVE.

Google to invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio platforms for 7.7 percent stake: RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani

This includes investments by Facebook and other investors in Jio Platforms and Rs 53,124 crore Rights Issue, and investment by BP in fuel retailing venture.

"It is in excess of our net debt of Rs 1,61,035 crore at the end of FY19-20," he said. "Reliance is now truly a zero net debt company, well ahead of my goal of March 2021. It has an extremely strong Balance Sheet that will support growth plans for its three Hyper-Growth Engines — Jio, Retail, and O2C."

Reliance has concluded its JV with BP in the existing fuel retailing business. "BP has invested Rs 7,629 crore for their 49 per cent stake in the JV," he said.

This comes days after Qualcomm announced that it is investing Rs 730 crore in Jio platforms, last week.

Mumbai-based RIL has now raised a combined Rs 2,12,809 crore from some of the world’s leading tech investors in the largest fundraising exercise by a company anywhere in the world and during a global lockdown at that.

Facebook led the investments in Jio by buying a 9.99 percent stake for Rs 43,574 crore on April 22. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate has since sold stakes in Jio to global investors such as General Atlantic, KKR, Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Abu Dhabi state fund, Saudi Arabia’s PIF and Intel.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

With inputs from PTI

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Qualcomm to invest Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms for 0.15% stake; 13th such investment in 12 weeks

Jul 12, 2020
Qualcomm to invest Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms for 0.15% stake; 13th such investment in 12 weeks
Intel to acquire 0.39% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 1,895 cr; will be 12th firm to invest in Reliance Industries' digital arm

NewsTracker

Intel to acquire 0.39% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 1,895 cr; will be 12th firm to invest in Reliance Industries' digital arm

Jul 03, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020