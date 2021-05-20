FP Trending

Smartphone company itel has extended the warranty on all smartphones and feature phones by two months. According to the press release, this extension will be applicable for phones whose warranty expires between 15 April and 15 June. Customers of itel will not have to pay any additional charges to avail of the extended warranty. This decision has been taken considering the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in lockdowns and additional restrictions in several parts of the country.

The press release states in order to claim the warranty extension, customers of itel mobiles must apply on the CarlCare mobile app before 30 June.

The company is a brand of TRANSSION Holdings. Speaking about the development, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TRANSSION India, said the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has limited the access of products and services to the customers as people are forced to stay indoors. Stating that itel is a responsible brand, Talapatra shared the company has extended the warranty of all its mobile phones by 60 days for the convenience of its customers.

Informing about the launch of itel it2192T Thermo Edition, Talapatra said the built-in temperature sensor will help those customers who are frontline workers. Using it, they will be able to monitor their temperature on the go.

With the philosophy of ‘Enjoy Better Life,’ itel was established in 2007. The company manufactures budget-friendly phones, and its mission is to provide easy access to first-time mobile users.

Other smartphone brands – such as Poco and Xiaomi – have also extended warranties for their customers. Both Poco India and Xiaomi have extended warranties expiring in May-June by two months.