Tuesday, May 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi extends warranty for devices expiring in May and June by 2 months

In addition to Xiaomi, Vivo and Poco have also extended warranty on their products due to the COVID-19 crisis.


tech2 News StaffMay 18, 2021 13:53:23 IST

As the COVID-19 lockdown is extended in several parts of the country, it is difficult for consumers to step out in case warranty of their device is expiring. To tackle this problem, Xiaomi has announced that it will extend warranty for its devices due to the present situation. The warranty of devices expiring in May and June has now been extended by 2 months. Notably, Xiaomi is not the first company to extend warranty on products recently. Vivo and Poco have already announced the same due to the COVID-19 crisis in India.

Xiaomi-mi-10i

The warranty of devices expiring in May and June has now been extended by 2 months.

The Xiaomi tweet did not specifically clarify as to which smartphones or products will this extension be applicable for but since it says "all Xiaomi devices", it is safe to assume that all Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones and other products will be covered under this.

In addition to Xiaomi, Poco India has announced that it is extending the warranty of its smartphones by two months. This only applies to smartphones that will be out of warranty in May or June. Similarly, Vivo has also extended warranties on all its handsets by 30 days. According to Vivo, "if the expiry date of product warranty period, replacement period or other offers fall under lockdown period of your state", a 30 days extension period will be given to you that will be calculated from the time service centers start operating again.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Oppo

Oppo extends warranty of its products till 30 June due to COVID-19 lockdown

May 18, 2021
Oppo extends warranty of its products till 30 June due to COVID-19 lockdown
Xiaomi to launch a new Redmi smartwatch along with Redmi Note 10S on 13 May

Smartwatch

Xiaomi to launch a new Redmi smartwatch along with Redmi Note 10S on 13 May

May 04, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine trackers: Try these bots to locate inoculation centres, book vaccine appointment

COVID-19 vaccination

COVID-19 vaccine trackers: Try these bots to locate inoculation centres, book vaccine appointment

May 07, 2021
COVID-19 tracker, 13 May: India records over 4,000 deaths for second straight day; 3,62,727 fresh cases in past 24 hrs

COVID-19 tracker, 13 May: India records over 4,000 deaths for second straight day; 3,62,727 fresh cases in past 24 hrs

May 13, 2021
European football clubs caught between a financial pit and hallowed grounds

European football clubs caught between a financial pit and hallowed grounds

May 04, 2021
Arvind Kejriwal demands 2.6 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses, aims to inoculate all Delhi residents in 3 months

Arvind Kejriwal demands 2.6 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses, aims to inoculate all Delhi residents in 3 months

May 08, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021