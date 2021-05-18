tech2 News Staff

As the COVID-19 lockdown is extended in several parts of the country, it is difficult for consumers to step out in case warranty of their device is expiring. To tackle this problem, Xiaomi has announced that it will extend warranty for its devices due to the present situation. The warranty of devices expiring in May and June has now been extended by 2 months. Notably, Xiaomi is not the first company to extend warranty on products recently. Vivo and Poco have already announced the same due to the COVID-19 crisis in India.

Want to get your Xiaomi devices serviced but can't move out and the warranty is expiring? Not to worry, we've got it covered! If the warranty of your Xiaomi devices is expiring in May or June this year, we will extend it by 2 months. Stay home. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/ygJsHLEii6 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 18, 2021

The Xiaomi tweet did not specifically clarify as to which smartphones or products will this extension be applicable for but since it says "all Xiaomi devices", it is safe to assume that all Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones and other products will be covered under this.

In addition to Xiaomi, Poco India has announced that it is extending the warranty of its smartphones by two months. This only applies to smartphones that will be out of warranty in May or June. Similarly, Vivo has also extended warranties on all its handsets by 30 days. According to Vivo, "if the expiry date of product warranty period, replacement period or other offers fall under lockdown period of your state", a 30 days extension period will be given to you that will be calculated from the time service centers start operating again.