tech2 News Staff

As India continues to struggle with the second wave of COVID-19, Poco India has announced that it is extending the warranty of smartphones by two months. This only applies to smartphones that will be out of warranty in May or June. This means, if the warranty of your Poco device was scheduled to end this May/June, it will now automatically be extended to July/August. Smartphone owners don't need to do anything for this warranty extension, Poco says it has "already extended the warranty".

Poco India has also announced that it will not conduct any product launches in May 2021. "We are pausing our new launches as we hope for the situation to improve," Poco India said.

We know that the past few months have been extremely difficult on everyone. To make things easier, we're extending *. All, for your safety. *For everyone whose warranty expires in the month of May/ June. pic.twitter.com/pY984k78UG — POCO India - Register for Vaccine (@IndiaPOCO) May 12, 2021

On Tuesday, Asus India announced that it is cancelling its launch event that was scheduled for 12 May, and all other upcoming ROG and PC launches in India, in light of the growing COVID-19 crisis in the country.

"India is going through a very challenging time and our heart goes out to all in time of this crisis. We know the media has been awaiting the new ROG Flow X13 and Zephyrus line-up, however, keeping in view the current situation, Asus India has decided to cancel all upcoming PC and ROG launches," Asus India Business Head, Arnold Su said in a press statement.