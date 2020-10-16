Overdrive

Isuzu Motors India has launched the BSVI-compliant iteration of the Isuzu D-Max and the Isuzu D-Max S-cab pick-up trucks in India. Prices start from Rs 7.84 lakh for just the cab chassis for the D-Max. Prices for the Isuzu D-Max S-Cab start from Rs 9.82 lakh.

The big highlight here is that Isuzu has launched a new high payload version of the D-Max that carries 1,710 kg, priced at Rs 8.39 lakh. The standard 1,240 kg payload version continues to be available at Rs 8.29 lakh. With the more premium D-Max S-Cab a Hi-Ride version is also at Rs 10.07 lakh, all prices are ex-showroom.

The commercial-spec Isuzu D-Max is powered by a 2.5-litre variable geometry turbo diesel that makes 78PS at 3,800 rpm and 176 Nm at 1,500-2,400 rpm. This is paired with a five-speed manual. Uniquely this motor doesn't need a urea additive to function within BSVI regulations. Notable features are a load sensing proportioning valve for the rear brakes, optional air-conditioning, brake override, gear-shift indicator, sliding co-driver seat and rear parking sensors.

The crew-cab D-Max S-Cab further adds six-way adjustable driver seats, standard AC, independent front suspension, power windows, central locking, 60:40 split rear seats and dual-position tailgate. Ground clearance in 220 mm and turning radius is 6.1m. Both versions sit on R16 steel wheels.

EMIs for the Isuzu D-Max start from Rs 2,599/lakh.