Friday, October 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Isuzu D-Max, Isuzu D-Max S-cab BSVI variants launched at a starting price of Rs 7.84 lakh

Isuzu has also launched a new high payload version of the D-Max that carries 1,710 kg, priced at Rs 8.39 lakh.


OverdriveOct 16, 2020 09:39:55 IST

Isuzu Motors India has launched the BSVI-compliant iteration of the Isuzu D-Max and the Isuzu D-Max S-cab pick-up trucks in India. Prices start from Rs 7.84 lakh for just the cab chassis for the D-Max. Prices for the Isuzu D-Max S-Cab start from Rs 9.82 lakh.

The big highlight here is that Isuzu has launched a new high payload version of the D-Max that carries 1,710 kg, priced at Rs 8.39 lakh. The standard 1,240 kg payload version continues to be available at Rs 8.29 lakh. With the more premium D-Max S-Cab a Hi-Ride version is also at Rs 10.07 lakh, all prices are ex-showroom.

Isuzu D-Max, Isuzu D-Max S-cab BSVI variants launched at a starting price of Rs 7.84 lakh

iSuzu D-Max

The commercial-spec Isuzu D-Max is powered by a 2.5-litre variable geometry turbo diesel that makes 78PS at 3,800 rpm and 176 Nm at 1,500-2,400 rpm. This is paired with a five-speed manual. Uniquely this motor doesn't need a urea additive to function within BSVI regulations. Notable features are a load sensing proportioning valve for the rear brakes, optional air-conditioning, brake override, gear-shift indicator, sliding co-driver seat and rear parking sensors.

The crew-cab D-Max S-Cab further adds six-way adjustable driver seats, standard AC, independent front suspension, power windows, central locking, 60:40 split rear seats and dual-position tailgate. Ground clearance in 220 mm and turning radius is 6.1m. Both versions sit on R16 steel wheels.

EMIs for the Isuzu D-Max start from Rs 2,599/lakh.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pickup launched in Rajasthan at Rs 12.84 lakh

Sep 09, 2016
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pickup launched in Rajasthan at Rs 12.84 lakh
Pick-ups that should come to India after the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

automonitor

Pick-ups that should come to India after the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

Jul 18, 2016
Isuzu launches new variants of the D-Max pick-up in India

isuzu

Isuzu launches new variants of the D-Max pick-up in India

Jun 02, 2015
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross recalled in India to fix ECU glitch

isuzu

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross recalled in India to fix ECU glitch

Oct 18, 2016
2016 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross road test review

review of isuzu d-max v-cross

2016 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross road test review

Jul 13, 2016
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross launches in India at Rs 12.49 lakh

isuzu d-max v-cross review

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross launches in India at Rs 12.49 lakh

May 04, 2016

science

'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Lockdown Emissions

'Unprecedented' emissions dip during pandemic ends, levels returned to normal by July: Study

Oct 15, 2020
Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Environment

Millions of uncounted trees dotting Sahara, Sahel deserts found in satellite imagery

Oct 15, 2020
Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Biodiversity Loss

Restoring certain habitats can prevent extinctions, offset emissions: climate repair blueprint

Oct 15, 2020
Mars shines extra bright on 13 Oct as it enters 'opposition', to remain bright for weeks

Astronomy

Mars shines extra bright on 13 Oct as it enters 'opposition', to remain bright for weeks

Oct 14, 2020