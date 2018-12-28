tech2 News Staff

Google is apparently transitioning its Android Messaging web app from Android.com to Google.com. While this news sounds somewhat trivial, on a larger level this may be an indication of Google initiating its long-rumoured process of doing away the Android branding entirely.

This was spotted in a new Chromium Gerrit source code. If you have used the Android Messages app, which is now called just 'Messages', you would know that the app lets you access a web version of the app, that lets you read your messages and chat on your desktop. Very similar to WhatsApp's desktop version. And in order to shift to the web version of Messages, you need to head to Messages.Android.com.

Now here is where the twist is.

The new commit suggests that Google will be transitioning users to a new address instead, which is Messages.Google.com.

Coming back to the thought of Android branding being dropped, here are a few recent cases that make this sound like a possibility.

Android Pay was recently renamed to Google Pay, Android Messages to just Messages and Android Wear to Wear OS. If not dropping the branding, for what joy would Google be doing that? That's something to ponder over.

For the ones immediately heading to Google to test out, we did too, and the Messages.Google.com URL currently doesn’t lead you to anything. But if the commit is to be believed, that may change in the coming weeks.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.