Saturday, December 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Is Google in the process of dropping the 'Android' branding entirely?

Android Pay was recently renamed to Google Pay, Android Messages to Messages and Android Wear to Wear OS.

tech2 News Staff Dec 28, 2018 13:39 PM IST

Google is apparently transitioning its Android Messaging web app from Android.com to Google.com. While this news sounds somewhat trivial, on a larger level this may be an indication of Google initiating its long-rumoured process of doing away the Android branding entirely.

This was spotted in a new Chromium Gerrit source code. If you have used the Android Messages app, which is now called just 'Messages', you would know that the app lets you access a web version of the app, that lets you read your messages and chat on your desktop. Very similar to WhatsApp's desktop version. And in order to shift to the web version of Messages, you need to head to Messages.Android.com.

Now here is where the twist is.

Android.

Android.

The new commit suggests that Google will be transitioning users to a new address instead, which is Messages.Google.com.

Coming back to the thought of Android branding being dropped, here are a few recent cases that make this sound like a possibility.

Android Pay was recently renamed to Google Pay, Android Messages to just Messages and Android Wear to Wear OS. If not dropping the branding, for what joy would Google be doing that? That's something to ponder over.

For the ones immediately heading to Google to test out, we did too, and the Messages.Google.com URL currently doesn’t lead you to anything. But if the commit is to be believed, that may change in the coming weeks.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look

also see

Google Duo

Google Duo app has now been downloaded over one billion times on Play Store

Dec 25, 2018

ChromeOS

Chrome OS 72 will let you use Google Assistant with third-party Chromebooks

Dec 22, 2018

Google Family Link App

Google adds Family Link features like screen time limit to Chromebook laptops

Dec 14, 2018

Facebook

Facebook defends its Messaging partnerships with Netflix, Spotify and more

Dec 20, 2018

Google

Google Assistant will soon let you know if your flight would be delayed

Dec 19, 2018

Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai's Congress hearing: Five dumb questions that the Google CEO had to answer

Dec 14, 2018

science

2018 in Public Health

2018 in Public Health: Big initiatives, vaccination drives and newborn screening

Dec 28, 2018

ISRO Gaganyaan mission gets Cabinet approval along with a Rs 10,000-crore budget

Dec 28, 2018

Predictions for 2019

IMF, World Bank to move away from using GDP to measure growth, predicts Saxo for 2019

Dec 28, 2018

Indian Science Congress

Narendra Modi to ride on a solar-powered bus prototype at Indian Science Congress

Dec 28, 2018