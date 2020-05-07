Thursday, May 07, 2020Back to
iQOO 3 will receive Android 11 and Android 12 updates, company confirms

iQOO official reportedly said that iQOO 3 will be one of the earliest to get Android 11.


FP TrendingMay 07, 2020 19:25:44 IST

iQOO 3 (Review), launched in February this year, will receive Android 11 and Android 12 updates. The news of the updates was tweeted by iQOO Director Gagan Arora.

“Committed to bring best experience for all #iQOO3 users. Enjoy “up to date” experience on your #iQOO3 for 3 years and also 2 Android Upgrades - Android 11 and 12,” Arora wrote.

iQoo 3

According to a report by BGR India, Arora during a telephonic interview revealed IQOO’s software plans. He said that iQOO 3 will be one of the earliest to get Android 11 and even assured two major updates as well as three years of security updates.

Last month, the smartphone marker had cut the price of iQ00 3 by Rs 2,000. The phone was launched with a starting price of Rs 36,990.

iQOO 3 specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. It has a tiny punch hole in the top right corner that houses the front or selfie camera.

iQOO 3 sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and runs on iQOO UI that is based on Android 10.

The smartphone offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

iQOO 3 camera

The phone features a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary lens, a 13 MP telephoto lens, a 2 MP bokeh lens and a 13 MP macro lens.

The 4,440 mAh battery supports 55 W Super Flash charging tech. The iQOO 3 also has a dedicated ultra-gaming mode, which includes 4D gaming vibrations and a 180 Hz super touch response rate.

 

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


