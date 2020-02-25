tech2 News Staff

Yesterday we saw the launch of a 5G smartphone — Realme X50 Pro 5G (first impressions) — in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999, Today, iQoo has debuted in India market and launched its first smartphone — iQoo 3 5G — in India. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and is 5G enabled.

iQoo 3 pricing, availability

iQoo 3 4G comes in two storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 36,990 and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 39,990. The 5G variant comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and it is priced at Rs 44,990.

#iQOO3 has been announced in two versions – 4G and 5G. Prices are as follows:

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (4G) = Rs 36,990

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage (4G) = Rs 39,990

12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage (5G) = Rs 44,990

Sale starts 4 March at 12 pm on @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/PB6eX4pMgZ — Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 25, 2020

It comes in Tornado Black, Quantum Silver and Volcano Orange.

The smartphone will sell exclusively on Flipkart from 4 March. Buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. Jio users can get benefits worth Rs 12,000.

iQoo 3 specifications

iQoo 3 features a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display that comes with HDR10+ support. The smartphone has a tiny punch hole in the top right corner that houses the front camera.

It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

#iQOO3 also has a dedicated Ultra Gaming mode, which includes 4D gaming vibrations, 180 Hz super touch response rate, among others. pic.twitter.com/RpjEVgLBuM — Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 25, 2020

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and runs on iQOO UI that is based on Android 10. It offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

In the camera segment, the phone sports a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary quad-camera setup at the rear. The camera setup also includes a 13 MP telephoto lens, a 2 MP bokeh lens and a 13 MP macro lens.

For photography, #iQOO3 has a quad camera setup that includes:

1. 48 MP Sony IMX582 main sensor

2. 13 MP tele lens with 20X digital zoom

3. 13 MP 120 degree wide angle lens

4. Bokeh lens pic.twitter.com/4RebrkGynM — Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 25, 2020

The smartphone also has a dedicated Ultra Gaming mode, which includes 4D gaming vibrations, 180 Hz super touch response rate, among others.

It has a battery of 4,440 mAh battery that supports 55W Super Flash charging tech. As per the company, it can charge up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.

.@iQOOGlobal claims that #iQOO3 can charge up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes. — Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 25, 2020

#iQOO3 sports a 4,440 mAh battery and 55W Super Flashcharge. pic.twitter.com/ozUrtlJiTY — Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 25, 2020

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.