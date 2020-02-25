Tuesday, February 25, 2020Back to
iQoo 3 with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 55W Super Flash charge support launched at a starting price of Rs 36,990

iQoo 3 features a 48 MP quad-camera setup at the back and it houses a 4,440 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffFeb 25, 2020 14:03:27 IST

Yesterday we saw the launch of a 5G smartphone — Realme X50 Pro 5G (first impressions) — in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999, Today, iQoo has debuted in India market and launched its first smartphone — iQoo 3  5G — in India. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and is 5G enabled.

iQoo 3 pricing, availability

iQoo 3 4G comes in two storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 36,990 and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 39,990. The 5G variant comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and it is priced at Rs 44,990.

iQoo 3

It comes in Tornado Black, Quantum Silver and Volcano Orange.

The smartphone will sell exclusively on Flipkart from 4 March. Buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. Jio users can get benefits worth Rs 12,000.

iQoo 3 specifications

iQoo 3 features a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display that comes with HDR10+ support. The smartphone has a tiny punch hole in the top right corner that houses the front camera.

It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and runs on iQOO UI that is based on Android 10. It offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

In the camera segment, the phone sports a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary quad-camera setup at the rear. The camera setup also includes a 13 MP telephoto lens, a 2 MP bokeh lens and a 13 MP macro lens.

The smartphone also has a dedicated Ultra Gaming mode, which includes 4D gaming vibrations, 180 Hz super touch response rate, among others.

It has a battery of 4,440 mAh battery that supports 55W Super Flash charging tech. As per the company, it can charge up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.

