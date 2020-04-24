Friday, April 24, 2020Back to
iQOO 3 gets a price cut of Rs 2,000, will now sell at a starting price of Rs 34,990

iQOO 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and runs on iQOO UI that is based on Android 10.


tech2 News StaffApr 24, 2020 16:33:24 IST

iQOO 3 (Review) debuted in India back in February this year at a starting price of Rs 36,990. The smartphone has now got a price cut of up to Rs 2,000. Just to clarify, the price cut does not mean that the device will also be available for purchase. As per the Ministry of Home Affairs' orders, the sale of all non-essential items has been suspended till 3 May.

Essentially, whenever the sales are resumed, iQOO 3 will now sell at a starting price of Rs 34,990, down by Rs 2,000 from its launch price. This variant offers 8 GB RAM along with 128 GB of internal storage. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant will sell at Rs 37,990, down from Rs 39,990. The price of higher (5G )12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant remains unchanged at Rs 44,990.

iQOO 3

The smartphone comes in Tornado Black, Quantum Silver and Volcano Orange colour variants.

The price cut was announced by iQOO director, Gagan Arora, on twitter today.

The revised prices are now reflecting on the iQOO 3 website.

iQOO 3 specifications

iQOO 3 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with HDR10+ support. The smartphone has a tiny punch hole in the top right corner that houses the front camera. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and runs on iQOO UI that is based on Android 10. It offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

In the camera segment, the phone sports a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary quad-camera setup at the rear. The camera setup also includes a 13 MP telephoto lens, a 2 MP bokeh lens and a 13 MP macro lens.

iQOO 3 also has a dedicated Ultra Gaming mode, which includes 4D gaming vibrations, a 180 Hz super touch response rate, among others.

It is equipped with a 4,440 mAh battery that supports 55 W Super Flash charging tech. As per the company, it can charge up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes.

