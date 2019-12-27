Friday, December 27, 2019Back to
iPhone XR becomes top-selling smartphone globally in Q3 2019, with 3 percent market share

Along with iPhone XR, iPhone 11 is also listed in the top 10 models of Q3 2019 with a market share of 1.6 percent.


tech2 News StaffDec 27, 2019 10:44:03 IST

Even though Apple launched its new iPhone 11 line up this year, iPhone XR emerged to be the people's favourite smartphone of the year. According to Counterpoint Research' Market Pulse, iPhone XR is the top-selling model globally in Q3 2019.

The research further revealed that iPhone XR (Review) has captured three percent of market share in Q3 2019. In fact, it has remained on the top, continuously from Q4 2018, except for the September quarter.

(Also read: Apple iPhone XR assembled in India shown off by IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad)

Apple iPhone XR.

The research also suggests that because Apple adjusted the price of iPhone XR in China and other markets, it helped the company to have strong demand. In addition to this, the report revealed that iPhone 11 (Review) also was listed in the top 10 in its launch quarter. iPhone 11 reportedly has a market share of 1.6 percent in Q3 2019.

Image: Counterpoint

Image: Counterpoint Research' Market Pulse.

Three A-series smartphones — Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A50 (Review) and Galaxy A20, also reportedly made to the top 10 list of the quarter. As per the research, this is because the company discontinued its J series and launched A-series phones at a lower price range.

Oppo's A9, A5s, and A5 smartphones also bagged positions in the top 10. Lastly, Huawei P30 and Xiaomi's Redmi 7A (Review) are also among the top 10 in Q3 2019.

The report suggests that Xiaomi's Redmi 7A made it to this list just because the India market contributed to over half of the total sales of the model during the quarter. The report also shows that no matter the domination of Chinese smartphone brands in India, globally speaking Apple and Samsung still rule the roost.

Apple has also begun the assembling of the iPhone XR in India. As per a recent tweet by Communications, Electronics & IT Minister of India, Ravi Shakar Prasad, Apple has begun the assembling of iPhone XR in India. He shared an image in the tweet where he is posing with a unit of iPhone XR which was assembled in India.

