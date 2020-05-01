tech2 News Staff

The launch of the iPhone 12 lineup could possibly be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. It is expected that a 5.4-inch and two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models are likely to launch in September, whereas the 6.7-inch model might be delayed and launch in October. However, this news hasn't stopped the leaks.

The latest leak claims to reveal the pricing of the upcoming iPhone series. The leaks also suggests that the 2020 iPhone lineup is likely to include four models this time.

As per a tweet by tipster Jon Prosser, the iPhone 12 model might come with a 5.4-inch OLED screen, 5G connectivity and it might be priced at $649. This model is codenamed as D52G and is likely to sport dual cameras.

Another iPhone 12 model is expected to feature a 6.1-inch screen, 5G connectivity and dual cameras. This model is codenamed as D53G and is expected to be priced at $749.

The iPhone 12 Pro model is likely to feature a 6.1-inch screen and three cameras and it might cost you $999. Lastly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to sport a 6.7-inch OLED screen and three cameras. It might also come with 5G connectivity and is likely to be priced at $1,099.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇 5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649 6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749 6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999 6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

Another report by PhoneArena surfaced online last week that also hinted at the pricing of iPhone 12 lineup. The report suggested that the iPhone 12 (5.4-inch) model and iPhone 12 Max (6.1-inch) model might be priced between $700-$750. The other two iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch) model and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch) model are likely to be priced at $999 and $1,099 respectively.

An earlier report suggests that the two high-end iPhones of this year's lineup are likely to have stainless steel curved edges and sharply rounded corners just like iPad Pro that was launched in 2018. The screen is likely to be flat instead of sloping edges just like the iPhone 11 lineup.

