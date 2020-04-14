tech2 News Staff

With the Corinavirus pandemic affecting several parts of the world, reports have suggested that a few models under the iPhone 12 series may be delayed, while some might just make it right on schedule. Last week, a report suggested that a 5.4-inch and two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models are likely to launch in September, whereas the 6.7-inch model might be delayed and launch in October.

Now, a report claims to give us a little insight into two high-end models that will be part of the iPhone 12 lineup this year.

A report by Bloomberg suggests that this time there might be two high-end devices in the series. These iPhones are likely to have stainless steel curved edges and sharply rounded corners just like iPad Pro that was launched in 2018. The screen is likely to be flat instead of sloping edges just like the iPhone 11 lineup.

The report further suggests that Apple is developing a smaller and affordable version of HomePod speaker. It is speculated to be released in this year itself. As per the previous reports, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max might offer up to 6 GB RAM. The iPhone 12 is likely to offer 4 GB RAM, just like the iPhone 11 (Review). iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max might also come with features like "rear-facing 3D sensing" and "mmWave support for higher-performance 5G". Qualcomm also recently hinted that the upcoming iPhone 2020 lineup might be 5G enabled.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.