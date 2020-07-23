tech2 News Staff

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 lineup in September. There has been a myriad of rumours around the 2020 iPhones, including speculation around their pricing, their charging support, among other things.

Now, a report by 9to5Mac reveals analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's latest prediction, according to which, the 2020 iPhone lineup will come with new camera lenses including periscope telephoto lenses.

The analyst reveals that Apple will get the supply of lenses from a Korean-based company called Semco and a China-based company called Sunny Optical. It is also expected that the new camera lenses will together deliver better performance and improved autofocus. The report adds that the iPhone 12 will use Semco's ball-based voice coil motor for the autofocus improvement instead of the current spring-based design.

In addition to this, the report suggests that Semco might also manufacture periscope-like telephoto lenses for 2022 iPhones.

According to a previous report, the new iPhone 12 might come with a 20W power adapter. However, it is not clear if the 20W adapter will exclusively be available for iPhone 12 Pro or whether the company will offer fast charging power chargers for the entire iPhone 12 lineup this year.

iPhone 12 lineup will include four models, a new 5.4-inch screen size, two 6.1-inch models and a high-end 6.7-inch ‘Max’. All of these iPhones are expected to sport OLED displays and all of them will also come with 5G support. The only differentiating factor will be the camera setup in all these iPhones.

In terms of pricing, it was recently revealed in a report that Apple is planning to exclude the EarPods and charging adapter from the box of its next flagship iPhone. However, the 2020 iPhones may be priced at least $50 higher than the iPhone 11 despite not having a charger or EarPods in the retail box. The 2020 iPhone's 5G support and OLED screen which might lead to the higher cost of the smartphones. It is expected that the iPhone 12 might be priced starting $749 for the 5.4-inch display model. In comparison, the base model of the iPhone 11 was launched in the US at $699.