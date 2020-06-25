Thursday, June 25, 2020Back to
Apple iPhone 12 series may come with a 20W power charger support: Report

iPhone 12 is likely to feature an all-new Super Retina XDR display and might be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip.


FP TrendingJun 25, 2020 16:59:30 IST

Apple is reportedly planning to provide upgraded power adapter for at least some models of iPhone 12. Currently, iPhone 11 Pro comes with an 18 W USB-C power charger, the first higher wattage adapter offered by the company.

According to a leakster with Twitter username Mr White, the new iPhone 12 will come with a 20W power adapter. He also posted a few pictures of the charger to drive his point home.

Apple iPhone 12 series may come with a 20W power charger support: Report

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 will come in four models, a new 5.4-inch screen size, two 6.1-inch models and a high-end 6.7-inch ‘Max’, reported 9To5Mac.

However, it is not clear if the 20W adapter will exclusively be available for iPhone 12 Pro or whether the company will offer fast charging power chargers for the entire iPhone 12 lineup this year.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 12 lineup later this year. The renders of new designs of the iPhone 12 suggest that it has been borrowed heavily from the popular iPhone 4 model. However, it is expected to have more pronounced edges and angles, as well as a smaller notch that does not intrude upon the screen.

The upcoming phone is likely to feature an all-new Super Retina XDR display and will be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip. It will come with 120Hz ProMotion technology and 10-bit colour depth.

The 5.4-inch standard iPhone may package a full-size display into a smaller form, while Pro models are expected to sport either a 6.1-inch screen or a 6.7-inch screen.

iPhone 12 Pro will have a quad-camera setup at the rear. The device will be equipped with 5G support.

