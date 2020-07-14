Tuesday, July 14, 2020Back to
Apple iPhone 12 series will be priced higher than iPhone 11 despite not including earpods, charger in the retail box: Report

Reportedly, the 2020 iPhones may be priced at least $50 higher than the iPhone 11 despite not having a charger or EarPods in the retail box.


tech2 News StaffJul 14, 2020 10:11:52 IST

We recently learned that Apple (along with Samsung) plans to exclude the EarPods and charging adapter from the box of its next flagship iPhone, which will help it reduce the cost of the iPhone while lowering its carbon footprint.

However, as opposed to what the reports suggest, as per analyst Jeff Pu, the 2020 iPhones may be priced at least $50 higher than the iPhone 11 despite not having a charger or EarPods in the retail box.

Pu believes that the 2020 iPhone's 5G support and OLED screen will lead to the higher cost of the smartphones.

Meanwhile, Pu's latest analysis has confirmed that the iPhone 12 series will, in fact, not carry earpods or charging adapters in the retail box.

Apple iPhone 12 series will be priced higher than iPhone 11 despite not including earpods, charger in the retail box: Report

Apple iPhone 11

MacRumors first shared a research note by analyst Jeff Pu.

As per Pu's prediction, the iPhone 12 will be priced starting  $749 for the 5.4-inch display model. In comparison, the base model of the iPhone 11 was launched in the US at $699.

However, Pu thinks the increased pricing for the 2020 iPhone will be "accepted by consumers" and "will not affect demand".

Jeff Pu's prediction about the 2020 iPhones' pricing is in line with an analysis Ming-Chi Kuo released in December 2019. He had also said that while the iPhone 12 series will be priced higher than the iPhone 11s, the price hike wouldn't be too much and will likely not be over $50.

In a separate report, Kuo has also predicted that the 2020 iPhone lineup will include a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and a large display sporting 6.7-inch iPhone. All of these iPhones are expected to sport OLED displays and all of them will also come with 5G support. The only differentiating factor will be the camera setup in all these iPhones.

