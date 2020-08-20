Thursday, August 20, 2020Back to
Apple iPhone 12 leak reveals launch date, details about camera module, A14 chipset, more

According to the tipster, the new iPhone models are expected to launch on 13/14 October.


Aug 20, 2020

Apple is expected to launch its much-awaited iPhone 12 lineup in October this year.

Months ahead of the expected launch, rumours are still pouring in. A recent leak by tipster @LeaksApplePro reveals a few key details about the upcoming iPhones.

The leak suggests that the new iPhone models will come with better cameras, RAM and an A14 chip. The tipster adds that Apple might also launch two ARM macs and OMT AirPower at the event.

iPhone 11

As opposed to what previous reports have suggested, the tipster claims that the new iPhone models will not feature a 120 Hz refresh rate display.

Another tweet in the thread teases the sketch of the camera module revealing how the quad-camera setup would look. The new models are likely to come with curved edges.

 

 

As for the launch date, the tipster reveals that Apple will announce the launch date on 1 October. The launch event is expected to take place on 13 or 14 October. In addition to this, the iOS 14 is likely to be released on 24 October.

 

A separate report suggests that Apple will also announce new subscription bundles of its service – believed to be named 'Apple One' – alongside the iPhone 12 in October.

