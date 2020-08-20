tech2 News Staff

Apple is expected to launch its much-awaited iPhone 12 lineup in October this year.

Months ahead of the expected launch, rumours are still pouring in. A recent leak by tipster @LeaksApplePro reveals a few key details about the upcoming iPhones.

The leak suggests that the new iPhone models will come with better cameras, RAM and an A14 chip. The tipster adds that Apple might also launch two ARM macs and OMT AirPower at the event.

As opposed to what previous reports have suggested, the tipster claims that the new iPhone models will not feature a 120 Hz refresh rate display.

Another tweet in the thread teases the sketch of the camera module revealing how the quad-camera setup would look. The new models are likely to come with curved edges.

Shitty upgrade to Watch.

Same iPhones with better camera, Ram and A14.

Not much change to iPad.

At least 2 ARM macs.

OMT AirPower.

Phil Schiller is fitter and gets into the keynote.

Timothy talks about CoVid.

(Will confirm all this tomorrow but for the moment is what I know.) — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 17, 2020

As for the launch date, the tipster reveals that Apple will announce the launch date on 1 October. The launch event is expected to take place on 13 or 14 October. In addition to this, the iOS 14 is likely to be released on 24 October.

Yeah so after reading some comments I decided to check everything with a very very very nice source in terms of Apple dates.

Let me correct me info. Event: 13th/14th October.

Announcement: 1st October. Sorry. Was misinformed. — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 18, 2020

iOS 14 might get released in October 24th — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 19, 2020

A separate report suggests that Apple will also announce new subscription bundles of its service – believed to be named 'Apple One' – alongside the iPhone 12 in October.