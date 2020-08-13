tech2 News Staff

It was recently hinted by both Apple and Qualcomm that there will be a delay of a few weeks in the release of the iPhone 12 series. Generally, new iPhone models are launched in September but this year, tipster and YouTuber Jon Prosser has revealed that the 2020 iPhones will launch in October.

According to his tweet, Apple will host a launch event in the week of 12 October where it will launch the iPhone 12 series. According to him, the iPhone 12 model will be available for pre-order in the same week as the launch. It is expected to start shipping in the next week that is the week of 19 October. As for the Pro models, the tipster suggests that the Pro models will not be available for pre-order until November.

w/c = week commencing (for context) With the staggered release of iPhone 12 and uncertainty of final dates for Pro models, there’s a chance that the dates could slip/change I’ll let you know if anything gets changed! But for now, this is the info in the system 😏 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

However, Prosser clarifies that due to "the staggered release of iPhone 12 and uncertainty of final dates for Pro models, there’s a chance that the dates could slip/change".

In addition to all this, the tipster also hints that Apple is expected to launch Apple Watch and iPad in the week of 7 September. He further reveals that Apple will not organise a launch event for these two products and will launch them via press release.

iPhone 12 series expected specifications

Reportedly, the new iPhone 12 will come with a 20W power adapter. Prosser also posted a few pictures of the charger to drive his point home. iPhone 12 will come in four models, a new 5.4-inch screen size, two 6.1-inch models and a high-end 6.7-inch ‘Max’.

However, it is not clear if the 20W adapter will exclusively be available for iPhone 12 Pro or whether the company will offer fast charging power chargers for the entire iPhone 12 lineup this year.

The iPhone 12 is likely to feature an all-new Super Retina XDR display and will be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip. It will come with 120Hz ProMotion technology and 10-bit colour depth.

The 5.4-inch standard iPhone may package a full-size display into a smaller form, while Pro models are expected to sport either a 6.1-inch screen or a 6.7-inch screen.

iPhone 12 Pro will have a quad-camera setup at the rear. The device will be equipped with 5G support.