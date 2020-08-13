Thursday, August 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 12 lineup might launch in October; the Pro models won't start shipping before November

Apple is expected to launch Apple Watch and iPad in the week of 7 September.


tech2 News StaffAug 13, 2020 10:08:29 IST

It was recently hinted by both Apple and Qualcomm that there will be a delay of a few weeks in the release of the iPhone 12 series. Generally, new iPhone models are launched in September but this year, tipster and YouTuber Jon Prosser has revealed that the 2020 iPhones will launch in October.

According to his tweet, Apple will host a launch event in the week of 12 October where it will launch the iPhone 12 series. According to him, the iPhone 12 model will be available for pre-order in the same week as the launch. It is expected to start shipping in the next week that is the week of 19 October. As for the Pro models, the tipster suggests that the Pro models will not be available for pre-order until November.

Apple iPhone 12 lineup might launch in October; the Pro models wont start shipping before November

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.

However, Prosser clarifies that due to "the staggered release of iPhone 12 and uncertainty of final dates for Pro models, there’s a chance that the dates could slip/change".

In addition to all this, the tipster also hints that Apple is expected to launch Apple Watch and iPad in the week of 7 September. He further reveals that Apple will not organise a launch event for these two products and will launch them via press release.

iPhone 12 series expected specifications

Reportedly, the new iPhone 12 will come with a 20W power adapter. Prosser also posted a few pictures of the charger to drive his point home. iPhone 12 will come in four models, a new 5.4-inch screen size, two 6.1-inch models and a high-end 6.7-inch ‘Max’.

However, it is not clear if the 20W adapter will exclusively be available for iPhone 12 Pro or whether the company will offer fast charging power chargers for the entire iPhone 12 lineup this year.

The iPhone 12 is likely to feature an all-new Super Retina XDR display and will be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip. It will come with 120Hz ProMotion technology and 10-bit colour depth.

The 5.4-inch standard iPhone may package a full-size display into a smaller form, while Pro models are expected to sport either a 6.1-inch screen or a 6.7-inch screen.

iPhone 12 Pro will have a quad-camera setup at the rear. The device will be equipped with 5G support.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

iPhone 12

Apple says iPhone 12 lineup will be 'available a few weeks later', Qualcomm hints at a delayed release

Jul 31, 2020
Apple says iPhone 12 lineup will be 'available a few weeks later', Qualcomm hints at a delayed release
Google Maps returns to Apple Watch; will be compatible with Apple CarPlay dashboard

Google Maps

Google Maps returns to Apple Watch; will be compatible with Apple CarPlay dashboard

Aug 11, 2020
An apple a day might not keep the doctor away: Here's why this fruit, while beneficial, isn't all your body needs

NewsTracker

An apple a day might not keep the doctor away: Here's why this fruit, while beneficial, isn't all your body needs

Aug 10, 2020
Apple rolls out first public beta of WatchOS 7: Here is how to download it

WatchOS 7

Apple rolls out first public beta of WatchOS 7: Here is how to download it

Aug 12, 2020
Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon chiefs to testify before US Congress today to defend their businesses

Big Tech

Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon chiefs to testify before US Congress today to defend their businesses

Jul 29, 2020
Apple iPhone global sales may decline up to 30 percent if US bans WeChat: Report

iPhone sales

Apple iPhone global sales may decline up to 30 percent if US bans WeChat: Report

Aug 11, 2020

science

Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Airborne Transmission

Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Aug 12, 2020
China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020
After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Beirut Explosions

After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Aug 07, 2020
Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020