tech2 News Staff

In line with reports that came in late last year about Apple working on a new subscription bundle for its services, a new report now suggests that Apple may soon be announcing the same.

To reportedly be dubbed 'Apple One', the service will apparently let users subscribe to several of Apple’s digital services at a lower monthly price, according to a report by The Bloomberg. This will be similar to an Amazon Prime subscription.

Reportedly, the service will be launched in October, alongside the new iPhone lineup.

Further, there will reportedly be different tiers of bundles. The most basic one is believed to include Apple Music and Apple TV+, while a more expensive bundle will come with access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade. The highest bundle will include all those services and Apple News+. Reportedly, there will also be a fourth kind of bundle that will come with extra iCloud storage for files and photos, in addition to a subscription to all Apple services.

As per Bloomberg, Apple is also developing a new subscription for virtual fitness classes that can be accessed through apps on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV and will be offered in a higher-end bundle with the rest of its services.

Additionally, the service will be available later this year as part of the iOS 14. The iPhone and iPad users will apparently be suggested different bundled based on the Apple apps and services they already use.

Last year, Apple started to experiment with bundling subscriptions when it started offering a free Apple TV+ subscription to students who are Apple Music subscribers.