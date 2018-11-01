Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 01 November, 2018 10:02 IST

iOS 12.1 brings performance throttling feature to iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Earlier this year, Apple said that these iPhone models will not need the battery management feature.

On 30 October, when Apple updated the MacBook Air, iPad Pro and Mac mini hardware at a New York event, the company also updated the software for the iPhone, releasing the latest iOS 12.1.

Along with the Group FaceTime, charging issue fix that the update brings, iOS 12.1 once again brings the battery throttling feature to the last year’s iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus, in the form of a ‘Peak Performance Capacity’ tab. And that’s despite Apple claiming earlier this year that with a hardware update, these models will avoid throttling issue.

The Apple iPhone X in Silver. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The Apple iPhone X in Silver. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

If it’s any consolation, Apple writes on its Support page, that this management “may be less noticeable due to their more advanced hardware and software design”.

Like it was observed last year with the 2016 iPhones, the feature is enabled automatically after the phone starts experiencing issues. There’s a toggle that allows you to switch it off if you want, though. On or off, you may want to have a look at the Battery health screen once or twice a year. It will notify you when the battery has degraded to the point where it’s better to have it replaced.

On the other hand, watchOS 5.1, which was also released alongside the iOS 12.1 update, has been reported to be bricking the Apple Watch Series 4, leaving the device useless. Apple has pulled back the update for now, and will soon be releasing a fix for it.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

also see

iOS 12.1

Apple iOS 12.1 update brings Group FaceTime, new emojis for iPhones, iPads

Oct 30, 2018

iPhone

iOS 12.1 update to reportedly fix the iPhone XS and XR's beauty-gate issue

Oct 24, 2018

iOS 12.1

iPhone user guide reveals iOS 12.1 update will add Group FaceTime, dual-SIM support

Oct 28, 2018

iPhone

Here's how to use Dual SIM feature for Airtel on iPhone XS and XR

Oct 31, 2018

Apple2018

Apple expected to launch new iPad Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini on 30 October

Oct 29, 2018

iPad Pro

Apple launches new iPad Pro models with Face ID and A12X Bionic SoC at Rs 71,900

Oct 30, 2018

science

SpaceX shakeup

Musk shakes up SpaceX in race to make satellite launch window: Sources

Nov 01, 2018

Pre-birth Surgery

Babies' spines corrected while still in the womb in rare and promising surgery

Oct 31, 2018

Manned Space mission

Russia plans its first manned mission to ISS for 3 Dec after rocket launch mishap

Oct 31, 2018

Energy efficient Lights

India could save nearly 50 percent of its electricity using LEDs and smart lighting

Oct 31, 2018