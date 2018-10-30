Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 30 October, 2018 10:31 IST

Apple iOS 12.1 update brings Group FaceTime, new emojis for iPhones, iPads

iPhone and iPad users on iOS 12.1 will now be able to FaceTime with up to 32 people simultaneously.

Apple has brought Group FaceTime with up to 32 people simultaneously and over 70 new emoji to iPhones and iPads via iOS 12.1.

FaceTime changed the way people communicate and share important moments and "now with Group FaceTime, it's easy to chat with more people than ever before, from two to 32 people", Apple said in a statement late Monday.

iOS 12.1 also brings Depth Control in real-time preview and Dual SIM support to iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR customers.

(Also read: What is an eSIM and how does it work?)

Apple iOS 12. Image: Apple Website

Apple iOS 12. Image: Apple Website

Group FaceTime is integrated into the Messages app, making it easy to start a Group FaceTime right from a group iMessage chat.

"If people in a conversation have already started a FaceTime session, Messages shows the active call in the conversation list and inside your conversations," said Apple.

FaceTime now uses on-device intelligence to display the most prominent speakers on the call, automatically highlighting the current speaker by bringing them to the forefront.

It automatically sizes each person's image depending upon how active they are in the conversation, based on duration of speech, volume and even motion.

"Participants who are not active will appear at the bottom of the screen until they speak. A simple tap also brings a participant front and centre," Apple added.

When calling more than one person, FaceTime displays a notification that lets you instantly join a call without being disruptive.

More than 70 new emoji have come to iPhone and iPad with iOS 12.1. New emoji will also be available on Apple Watch and Mac with a free software update.

With iOS 12.1, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR gain Dual SIM support, featuring a nano-SIM and digital eSIM.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

also see

iOS 12.1

iPhone user guide reveals iOS 12.1 update will add Group FaceTime, dual-SIM support

Oct 28, 2018

iPhone

iOS 12.1 update to reportedly fix the iPhone XS and XR's beauty-gate issue

Oct 24, 2018

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR pre-order available at Airtel stores at Rs 14,999 down payment

Oct 19, 2018

AMS AG

Face recognition chipmaker AMS sees profit rise by 49% since new iPhone launches

Oct 23, 2018

Apple iPhone XR

iPhone XR to generate more revenue than XS and XS Max, says Apple analyst Kuo

Oct 16, 2018

iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max review: Greatest iPhone ever, but Android flagships are way ahead

Oct 17, 2018

science

NewsTracker

#MeToo in India: IISc researcher Giridhar Madras sent on 'compulsory retirement' following sexual harassment charges

Oct 30, 2018

AstroSat

AstroSat data from 'Butterfly Nebulae' enables new discoveries about dying stars

Oct 30, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe breaks record to become closest man-made object to the Sun

Oct 30, 2018

Researchers create lithium-ion batteries with lower levels of toxicity from cobalt

Oct 29, 2018