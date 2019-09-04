Wednesday, September 04, 2019Back to
Intel unveils list of laptops verified under Project Athena at IFA 2019

Intel has partnered up with various companies to unveil Project Athena laptops in the coming days.


tech2 News StaffSep 04, 2019 13:47:07 IST

It’s just two days to go before IFA 2019 in Berlin opens up to the general public but tech giants have already started with the main keynotes for the event. One of the first major companies to make announcements was Intel and it showcased advancements in mobile computing and also shared details on new laptops verified through Project Athena.

Intel. Reuters.

Intel has said that throughout the week at IFA, major laptop makers such as Acer, Asus, Lenovo, MSI and Razer will be unveiling laptops powered by the all-new 10th Gen Intel Core processors. This will also include mobile PC processors which would be seen on thin-and-light laptops and 2-in-1s and the company says its chipsets will provide these laptops with next-gen graphics and new AI capabilities. This innovation is said to come through Project Athena.

What is Project Athena?

Great user experience is not a guarantee in today's world of laptops. They can be slow to charge, have incredibly slow HDDs, screens that barely show enough colours, and speakers that will make you feel proud of your phone’s tinny drivers.

In part to address such issues, Intel has come up with Project Athena. In basic terms, Athena defines a certain level of performance that one can expect from a laptop. These include 16-hours of pure video playback time, up to 9-hours of battery life in real-world conditions, and waking up from sleep almost instantly amongst other features.

Laptops which will feature Project Athena

Intel has partnered up with various companies to unveil Project Athena laptops in the coming days. The company will be announcing new laptop configurations which will be "verified to the target specification and key experience indicators of the Project Athena." Laptops that are part of Project Athena will feature a sign called “Engineered for Mobile Performance”. Best Buy, Costco, Dixons and JD.com will be the top retailers that will sell Project Athena- verified laptops.

For now, laptops that have been verified as part of Project Athena are the Dell Inspiron 14 5000, the Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, the HP EliteBook x360 1040, the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G4, the HP EliteBook x360 830 and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

Laptop Components Optimised in Open Labs

To support performance and low-power optimisation of vendor components, Intel has started Open Labs this year in June which is set up in Taipei, Shanghai and Folsom, California. Intel said that it has verified over 20 laptop components for low-power optimisation such as SSDs, touch controllers, embedded controllers and display panels so far.

