Sunday, August 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Intel officially launches its 10th Gen 10 nm ‘Ice Lake’ processors for laptops

The 10th generation introduces a new naming scheme to identify the processor SKU easily.


tech2 News StaffAug 03, 2019 23:48:03 IST

After three years of delays, Intel has finally brought its 10 nm processors to the market. The first 10th Gen Core CPUs are laptop processors classified further into U-series and Y-series in 11 different SKUs. Originally announced at Computex 2019 in Taiwan, the 10th Gen Core i3/i5/i7 processors are meant for thin-and-light laptops.

Intel officially launches its 10th Gen 10 nm ‘Ice Lake’ processors for laptops

10th Gen Intel mobile processors unveiled at Computex enables fast, immersive experiences with up to 4 cores and 8 threads, up to 4.1 GHz max turbo frequency and up to 1.1 GHz graphics frequency. Image: Intel.

Intel has finally brought an architectural update after four years since Skylake with the new Sunny Cove architecture. It’s packing Intel’s Iris Plus graphics based on the Gen11 graphics engine. Thunderbolt 3 and Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) connectivity have been integrated right into the processor. The U-series and Y-series processors come with up to four cores and eight threads and a TDP of up to 28 W.

Additionally, the company has also introduced a new naming scheme for the family of processors. The top-end SKU in the U-series is called Core i7-1068G7 and it comes with four cores and eight threads with Intel Iris Plus housing 64 execution units or EUs. It has an 8 MB cache and a TDP of 28 W. With a base clock frequency of 2.3 GHz, the processor can hit 4.1 GHz on Turbo Boost.

10th Gen Intel Core processor naming scheme. Image: Intel.

10th Gen Intel Core processor naming scheme. Image: Intel.

If you look at the model name, it’s now slightly difficult to know whether it’s a U-series or Y-series processor. So, let’s break it down. For starters, Core i3 comes at the lowest tier with two cores and four threads whereas Core i5 and i7 sport four cores and eight threads. The first two digits ‘10’ depict the generation here that’s the 10th Generation. The third and fourth digits help us to identify the SKU of the processor. With the fourth digit, we can learn about the wattage. So ‘8’ would mean it’s running a 28 W U-series chip, ‘5’ means that it’s a 15 W U-series chip whereas ‘0’ depicts a 9 W Y-series chip. Finally, ‘Gx’ denotes the number of EUs in the integrated graphics on the chip. So, a G7 has 64 EUs, G4 has 48 EUs and the G1 has 32 EUs. Only the G7 and G4 are branded with Iris Plus Graphics.

Intel 10th Gen Core Ice Lake U-series and Y-series processors. Image: Intel.

Intel 10th Gen Core Ice Lake U-series and Y-series processors. Image: Intel.

Intel had showcased some laptops running 10th Gen processors at Computex this year with the Project Athena branding that included the Acer Swift 5, Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, HP Envy 13 and Lenovo S940. The company said that more will be coming out in the holiday season this year.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Intel

Challenges abound, the hardware startup ecosystem in India is coming together: Intel

Aug 01, 2019
Challenges abound, the hardware startup ecosystem in India is coming together: Intel
Trump agrees to make 'timely' decisions on requests by US companies for selling to Huawei

Huawei

Trump agrees to make 'timely' decisions on requests by US companies for selling to Huawei

Jul 23, 2019

science

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019
Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019
Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Tiger Census

Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Jul 30, 2019