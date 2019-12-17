Tuesday, December 17, 2019Back to
Instagram will now tell you if your captions may be considered offensive

The feature is currently rolling out to users in select countries, and it will be available for everyone in the coming months.


tech2 News StaffDec 17, 2019 18:58:56 IST

Instagram has been working on a bunch of features lately that focus on making the platform more secure. For instance, it rolled out the compulsory 13+ age requirement to create an account, it's testing hiding likes globally, and it also recently removed the 'following' tab that is a popular stalking tool. Now, Instagram has announced a new feature that will notify users if their caption is offensive.

Instagram. Image: Tech2

The feature will essentially use an AI algorithm that can "recognize different forms of bullying on Instagram". When the AI detects a caption on a photo or video that could possibly be considered offensive, it gives them a warning about it so that the user could reconsider their words before posting.

Instagram says that the feature is an extension to its existing feature that flags potentially bullying comments.

"In addition to limiting the reach of bullying, this warning helps educate people on what we don’t allow on Instagram, and when an account may be at risk of breaking our rules," Instagram writes in its blog.

Instagram says that the feature is currently rolling out to users in select countries, and it will be available for everyone in the coming months.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


