tech2 News Staff

Instagram has been working on a bunch of features lately that focus on making the platform more secure. For instance, it rolled out the compulsory 13+ age requirement to create an account, it's testing hiding likes globally, and it also recently removed the 'following' tab that is a popular stalking tool. Now, Instagram has announced a new feature that will notify users if their caption is offensive.

The feature will essentially use an AI algorithm that can "recognize different forms of bullying on Instagram". When the AI detects a caption on a photo or video that could possibly be considered offensive, it gives them a warning about it so that the user could reconsider their words before posting.

Starting today, we’re rolling out a new feature that notifies people when their captions may be considered offensive, and gives them a chance to pause and reconsider their words before posting. Learn more: https://t.co/J6etoRmznr pic.twitter.com/C4VxlZOY2i — Instagram (@instagram) December 16, 2019

Instagram says that the feature is an extension to its existing feature that flags potentially bullying comments.

"In addition to limiting the reach of bullying, this warning helps educate people on what we don’t allow on Instagram, and when an account may be at risk of breaking our rules," Instagram writes in its blog.

Instagram says that the feature is currently rolling out to users in select countries, and it will be available for everyone in the coming months.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.