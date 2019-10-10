Thursday, October 10, 2019Back to
Instagram removes the 'Following' tab, a popular stalking tool; adds new features for 'Create' tab

Instagram now offers a separate option of "On this day" to share memories stored in the archive.


tech2 News StaffOct 10, 2019 14:40:27 IST

Yesterday Instagram made some tweaks to its app that has drawn mixed reactions from its the users. The social media platform removed the "Following" tab from the users' accounts and introduced a couple of new tools in its "Create" option.

The "Following" tab basically gave you a lowdown on what your friends' activities were on Instagram, as in which post they liked, whom they followed, etc. Yes, this was a tool quite popular among those who wanted to stalk their friends' profiles.

Instagram Product Head Vishal Shah did give a heads up about this the same day but it looks like some users are really not happy with this move. In the tweet, Shah said, "Today we're removing the 'Following' tab on Instagram, which was created to help people discover new posts and accounts their friends engage with. We're always trying to stay focused and keep Instagram simple, and so we celebrate launches and 'unshipping.'"

Instagram removes the Following tab, a popular stalking tool; adds new features for Create tab

Instagram.

Here are the Twitter reactions, clearly explaining that Instagram might want to rethink this move.


Now let's talk about the new features Instagram has added on.

GIFs

When you now open the "Create" option in the Instagram stories, you will see a new option called GIF. You can now search for the GIF that you want to upload in your story and add it in. Earlier you could add a GIF sticker to an existing post or video, but now the entire post or video will be a GIF if uploaded from the Create tab.

The latest GIF option will let you search for a GIFs and add it as your Instagram story.

The latest GIF option will let you search for a GIFs and add it as your Instagram story.

On this day

Earlier the "memories" option was neatly tucked in the profile and you could see you previously uploaded stories in the "Archive" option. To see the old Instastories you had to go to Profile>Menu(Top right corner)>Archive. Most of the people were not really aware of this feature.

You can now share memories on Instagram.

You can now share memories on Instagram.

While you can still access the archive from the profile, you can now upload old Insta stories from the "On this day" feature under the "Create" feature.

Template

The newly introduced "Template" feature will give you some options of different layouts that you want in the backdrop of any text. These quirky layouts include three accounts to follow, quote of the day, pizza toppings ranks and more. Although, one limitation that we spotted was that you cannot customise the layout even if you want to.

The newly introduced Template feature

The newly introduced Template feature

Countdown, Poll, Question, Quiz

These options were available earlier as well, but this time around, the Countdown, Poll, Question and Quiz stickers will separately be available under the "Create" option.

These stickers are now available separately under the

These stickers are now available separately under the "Create" option.

These are a few features that the Instagram app got in the latest update and it is being speculated that soon the like counter from the posts will be removed.

The testing of removal of like counter and captions was spotted earlier today.

