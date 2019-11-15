tech2 News Staff

Instagram has announced that it is starting to test hiding likes and views globally now.

Instagram will be testing this with a select number of users, so you may or may not see the likes counter disappear. Instagram began to test this globally on 14 November. If you’re a part of the test, you will no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed, unless they’re your own.

Users who are part of the test will be notified in their Feed.

Starting today, we’re expanding our test of private like counts globally. If you’re in the test, you’ll no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed unless they’re your own. pic.twitter.com/DztSH0xiq2 — Instagram (@instagram) November 14, 2019

Instagram was first reported to be working on removing likes from its platform in April. In July, Instagram had officially come out to say that it's "running a test that hides the total number of likes and video views for some people" in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand. Last week, it also started testing in the US.