Friday, November 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram says it is now testing hiding likes and views with select users globally

Instagram has been testing making the likes private in several countries since July this year.


tech2 News StaffNov 15, 2019 10:10:23 IST

Instagram has announced that it is starting to test hiding likes and views globally now.

Instagram will be testing this with a select number of users, so you may or may not see the likes counter disappear. Instagram began to test this globally on 14 November. If you’re a part of the test, you will no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed, unless they’re your own.

Instagram says it is now testing hiding likes and views with select users globally

Representational Image.

Users who are part of the test will be notified in their Feed.

Instagram was first reported to be working on removing likes from its platform in April. In July, Instagram had officially come out to say that it's "running a test that hides the total number of likes and video views for some people" in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand. Last week, it also started testing in the US.

When Instagram first announced about removing likes from the platform, a spokesperson from the company had said in a statement, "We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get."

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram will start removing public 'like' counts for some US users as part of an experiment: Report

Nov 09, 2019
Instagram will start removing public 'like' counts for some US users as part of an experiment: Report
Instagram announces ‘Born on Instagram’ to discover new creators on the platform

Instagram

Instagram announces ‘Born on Instagram’ to discover new creators on the platform

Nov 01, 2019
We got a few things wrong with IGTV, but long-form storytelling remains its USP: Instagram VP Vishal Shah

Instagram

We got a few things wrong with IGTV, but long-form storytelling remains its USP: Instagram VP Vishal Shah

Nov 01, 2019
Facebook unveils new logo to create visual distinction between the company and app

Facebook

Facebook unveils new logo to create visual distinction between the company and app

Nov 05, 2019
Instagram releases TikTok-style features in Stories called 'Reels' in Brazil

Instagram Reels

Instagram releases TikTok-style features in Stories called 'Reels' in Brazil

Nov 12, 2019
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calls Facebook’s experiment to hide ‘likes’ a ‘great step’

Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calls Facebook’s experiment to hide ‘likes’ a ‘great step’

Nov 12, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019